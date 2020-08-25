CQLX boosts digital infrastructure ahead of bull sale season

CQLX is preparing for a digital facelift as due to current circumstances, more and more people are bidding online.

Traditionally, Central Queensland Livestock Exchange’s big breed sales draw buyers from across the country, however with border closures currently in place technology and platforms like StockLive has never been more important

StockLive manager, Libby Hufton, said this online option would ensure interstate buyers had full access to the action, regardless of current restrictions.

“COVID-19 has seen online platforms embraced and, given the agriculture industry is already at the forefront of this technology, this is a natural progression,” Ms Hufton said.

“For anyone who is new to the platform, we have a support team which you can call to talk you through the process. We are excited to continue supporting auctions at saleyard facilities and are looking forward to seeing some outstanding results.”

Gavin Tickle, RLX Northern Operations manager, said additional preparations at the yards were also underway to ensure the safety of all staff and visitors.

“We will have one-way foot traffic for vendors hoping to inspect the bulls to ensure social distancing requirements are met,” Mr Tickle said.

Multiple screens will also be installed at the facility, so attendees will be able to view the auction from different areas across the CQLX site.

However, the social nature of CQLX’s famous bull sales still remains top of mind for Mr Tickle and his team.

“Our café and bar will be operating under the latest COVID-19 requirements,” he said.

“We are also excited about offering our newly-named venue, The Exchange at CQLX, to sale-goers to provide attendees quality and timely hospitality options.”

It has been a strong bull sale season at CLQX as high cattle prices have been recorded following improved season and active herd rebuilding.

Big ticket annual auctions are scheduled with some of Australia’s most prominent breeds such as Simmental, Angus, Belmont Red, Braford, Senepol, Charbray and Brangus, from August through until November, and also includes iconic events such as the Droughtmaster National Sale and Brahman Week.

Local agents, including Mark Scholes, Nutrien Livestock Rockhampton, are forecasting this year’s season to rival 2019’s outstanding results.

This included a Droughtmaster bull topping at $100,000 and both Red and Grey Brahman sires surpassing the six-figure mark at Brahman Week, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest annual bull sale, where 800 lots grossed more than $8,541,500.

“I predict there will be high clearance rates and good prices. It is a good time to be in the agriculture industry and a great time to be in the cattle industry,” Mr Scholes said.

Mr Scholes described CQLX’s sale season as the “Ekka for Central Queensland” – an occasion that draws the country community together.

He also predicted there would be a heightened demand for pre-sale information, given more buyers were submitting bids online.

“Buyers will be chasing photos and videos and all the genetic data available so they can make informed decisions,” he said.

Visit www.rlx.com.au for catalogue information.

CQLX Key sale dates:

August

Clay Gully Simmental Sale – 31 August

Murdeduke Angus Sale – 31 August

September

Wahroonga Belmont Red Sale – 7 September

National Braford Sale – 14 September

Droughtmaster National Sale – 1-16 September

5 Star Senepol Sale – 21 September

CAP Droughtmaster Sale – 24 September

National Charbray Bull and Female Sale – 28 September

October

Brahman Week – 5-7 October

National Brangus Sale – 12-13 October

Lancefield Brahman Invitational Sale – 26 October

November

Central Brangus Classic Sale – 6 November

