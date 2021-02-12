CQLX ready for 2021 selling season curtain-raiser

CQLX Maintenance Manager Matty Carr is looking forward to the upcoming February All Breeds Sale, which is held from Monday 15 to Tuesday 16 at CQLX.

CQLX Maintenance Manager Matty Carr is looking forward to the upcoming February All Breeds Sale, which is held from Monday 15 to Tuesday 16 at CQLX.

The CQLX team is in full swing preparing for the annual February All Breeds Sale which will include 430 bulls and 22 females from 13 breeds and composites on offer.

Team members like Matty Carr are putting the finishing touches on the renowned Gracemere selling arena for a full year of selling ahead.

As the CQLX maintenance manager, 28-year-old Mr Carr is one of a contingent of up to 30 who work tirelessly in the lead up and during the facility’s big-ticket events.

He delights in being part of this important link in the livestock supply chain, and enjoys watching the highlights like last year’s sale of Clukan Boabab, a Grey Brahman bull knocked down for $210,000 at Rockhampton Brahman Week.

“It’s an honour to work with cattle of this calibre,” Mr Carr said.

“We are well aware of the bulls’ value and it makes you want to bundle them up in bubble wrap.”

Ongoing high demand for cattle amid national herd rebuilding efforts, as well as favourable seasonal conditions across some key production areas, means the February All Breeds is shaping up to set a strong pace for 2021.

Breeds represented will include Brangus, Charbray, Charmaster, Charolais, Romagnola, Gelbvieh, Simmental, Fleckvieh, Simbrah, Piedmontese, Queenslander and Droughtmaster.

Brian Wedemeyer, Elders Stud Stock, Rockhampton, described the current cattle market as the “best he had ever seen”.

“There are great bulls right throughout the catalogue across all the breeds represented, so it should be a strong sale throughout the two days,” Mr Wedemeyer said.

“The benefit of a multibreed sale is there is something to meet all buyers’ needs. This sale is probably stronger for the commercial side of the industry, however, there are stud sires listed in the catalogue and I predict they will sell accordingly.”

For Mr Carr and the CQLX team, the real work will begin when a stream of bulls and females from Queensland and NSW begin to flow to the yards in the days leading up to the sale, which is held from Monday 15 to Tuesday 16.

“Vendors often have their own unique requirements, so presale, we work with them to ensure their cattle have enough bedding, hay and water, and that they have all the space needed to set up their own stud banners at their pen,” he said.

A qualified mechanic by trade, Mr Carr spends an equal amount of time working on CQLX’s fleet of vehicles and equipment, as he does moving stock through the yards on horseback.

He enjoys the balance and variety of his job, which he said is similar to his time spent working across Australia for large cattle companies.

“It’s different every day, and there is always plenty to do. I think the only time I have seen the yards empty was in the few days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” he said.

“The team here at CQLX works really hard so it’s rewarding to see vendors and buyers enjoying the sale.

“CQLX attracts the best in the industry, so I enjoy the aspect of meeting new people who work right across the full scope of the supply chain.”