CQLX REPORT: Market holds strong as steers hit 456c/kg

Stuart Desbois, Mt Ossa, pictured with Joel Dawson of Brian Dawson Auctions with a line of Charbray Cross Steers that sold for 456.2ckg, averaging 210kg to return $959/head.

WELL-bred Brangus cross weaner steers off coastal country at Mt Ossa, Mackay, topped the sale at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime Cattle Sale at Gracemere last Wednesday, reaching 456c/kg.

Joel Dawson, of Brian Dawson Auctions, Rockhampton, said the outstanding line of 264kg calves created hot competition among buyers and made $1200/head.

“The vendor Stuart Desbois has been buying good quality Brangus bulls for about five years now and the quality is really starting to show through in his calves,” Mr Dawson said.

“There was a lot of competition on the day, buyers were chasing softer, crossbred calves.

“A few larger lines of cattle we had offered also helped draw in the buyers.”

Agents yarded 2697 head from Nebo, St Lawrence, Innisfail, Moranbah, Winton, Gin Gin, Biloela and other local areas which attracted strong competition from processors, feedlotters, restockers and usual buyers.

CW Wright, of Mt Larcom, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 440c/kg, weighing 209kg, to return $922/head.

Charolais cross steers weighing 389kg from Villamosa Cattle Co sold for 382c/kg to achieve $1486/head.

MT Kennedy, of Duaringa, sold Brahman weaner mickies for 398c/kg, weighing 244kg, to make $971/head.

Females sales were strong again last week with J & C Murphy, of Ridgelands, selling Brahman heifers which weighed in at 222kg for 396c/kg to return $875/head.

Brangus cross heifers weighing 219kg from J & S Schneider, of Yaamba, achieved 394c/kg to return $863/head, while Barlow Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus females for 352c/kg and $1461/head.

MJ Kennedy & Co, of Duaringa, sold Brahman weaner heifers for 392c/kg, weighing 220kg, to return $863/head, while BS Green of Wowan offered 332kg Brangus heifers that peaked at 370c/kg, to achieve $1228/head.

In the cow market, Lance Howkins, of Dululu, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 272c/kg, weighing 621kg, to return $1692/head, while SA & MC Desbois, Mt Ossa, sold 555kg Charbray cross cows for 276c/kg and $1535/head.

