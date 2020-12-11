CQLX selling season ends on high note

THE Central Queensland Livestock Exchange 2020 selling season wrapped up on a strong note this week, with the average price for restocker cattle lifting about 40c/kg.

The good quality yarding was met with strong demand, with more than 2800 head processed at Wednesday’s Prime and Store Sale.

Morgan Harris, TopX, Gracemere, said prices were solid to dearer across the board and the bidding gallery was bolstered with a few extra local restockers snapping up cattle.

“The market was lifted as the prediction of rain on the way has producers wanting to have cattle back in their paddocks,” he said.

“The fact there was a great quality yarding also contributed to the market trend.

“Although we didn’t have steers selling for over 500 cents per kilo this week, the average was much higher reaching between 470 to 490 cents per kilo.”

A highlight for the heifers was a run from Collinsville’s Rosetta Grazing, which offered 769 brahman cross weaners. Averaging 217kg, the line reached 402c/kg to return $874/head.

Overall, heifers hit 440c/kg, while the steer price peaked at 496.2c/kg.

Brangus weaner steers offered by V Funch, Garnant, made 429c/kg, weighing 322kg to return $1,384/head.

DC and JM Edmistone, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster steers for 458c/kg, which weighed 282kg to return $1,292/head.

Midgee-based Goody Family Trust had a top result for its 232kg Charbray weaners that peaked at 480c/kg and realised $1,116/head.

For heavier cattle, Goondicum Pastoral, Monto, sold 47 Brangus steers for an average of 393c/kg: weighing in at 476kg the offering made a return of $1,875/head.

SNU Grazing Company, from Grasstree Beach, had a great result for its 445kg Droughtmaster steers that peaked at 388c/kg to return $1,727/head.

The cow market was strong, reaching 344c/kg.

For cows and calves, Kellie Kime, reached $2,500/unit for their Brangus pen.

Mr Harris said that 2020 was a tremendous year at CQLX and on behalf of all combined agents, thanked vendors for their continued support.

“If we get widespread rain as they are predicting, we could see a strong opening to the start of the year,” he said.

“We will all be looking towards the sky.”

The first sale back for 2021 will be held on January 13.