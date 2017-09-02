CQ's $200M prison upgrade huge injection for local jobs

HUGE PROJECT: MPs Jim Pearce, Brittany Lauga and Bill Byrne turn a sod to start work on the new $200 million Capricornia Correctional Centre upgrade.

MATTRESSES on the common room floor and several prisoners to a single cell are scattered throughout the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Former Corrections Minister Bill Byrne makes no secret overcrowding is an issue across the state, and the Etna Creek facility is no exception.

The Rockhampton MP yesterday advised the centre currently holds 529 high security prisoners; 119 above the built capacity of 410.

The solution could come in the form of a $200 million entirely State Government funded expansion, which will add 164 residential beds to the facility.

Capricorn Correctional Centre. Allan Reinikka ROK010917aprison4

Early works started yesterday as local construction company GT Jeffreys broke ground for the cap park build; a contract worth $1 million.

The entirely local team are among the many expected to benefit from more than 100 jobs during the construction phase.

More than 700 new permanent correctional services positions to be created once operational in 2021.

The centre takes in prisoners form north to Prosepine, west out to Longreach and south to Gladstone.