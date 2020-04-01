CQ’s accommodation occupancy below 10 per cent

CRUSHING BLOW: Occupancy at CQ's commercial accommodation has been reduced to below 10 per cent due to COVID-19. Pictured supplied.

CRUSHING BLOW: Occupancy at CQ's commercial accommodation has been reduced to below 10 per cent due to COVID-19. Pictured supplied.

CENTRAL Queensland accommodation providers have been hit hard by cancellations and in a worrying trend that has started to extend to post-June bookings.

After a bumper December and January period for many operators, the spread of coronavirus is now threatening disaster for the new financial year leaving operators grappling with the fallout.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll on Wednesday said commercial accommodation occupancy in CQ had been reduced to less than 10 per cent as holiday makers and business travellers abandoned future plans.

That’s a disturbing figure considering there are 3800 commercial rooms across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast including caravan and camping sites.

“With our upcoming Easter period and peak tourism season already in tatters, local accommodation businesses are monitoring the situation closely, as not only current and immediate future bookings diminish, but future bookings also begin to evaporate, leaving the first half of the new financial year looking extremely dismal,” Ms Carroll said.

“While this trend causes a catastrophic decline which will see a number of strong and long-standing providers facing closure because the funds aren’t available, worse again is the 9000-plus staff working within the accommodation and food (3596), retail trade (5141), and arts and recreation (459) services across the region, who have already or are facing job loss.”

Although grateful for the cash injection lifelines announced for both business and individuals by state and federal governments over the past week, Ms Carroll is devastated to see previously thriving businesses struggling with the sudden negative impacts brought upon by the virus.

“The unprecedented loss of jobs and unknown outlook for businesses is, and will have, a damaging blow on our destination for a long time into the future.

“At the moment, the businesses we are speaking with are overwhelmed and dealing with the immediate impact, yet they are also forecasting into a new financial year that is looking to be incredibly distressing.”

Ms Carroll said Capricorn Enterprise was working to prepare a recovery strategy for the region that aimed to turn the lights back on for local business just as quickly as they dimmed.