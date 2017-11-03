CQ's accused traffickers front court for first time

SIX people arrested in the biggest drug bust in Central Queensland faced Rockhampton court today with four granted bail and one bursting into tears.

Brooke Jade Anne Baker, Alfred Charles Canham, Amanda De-Anne Jarick, Dominic Angas Morgan, Zachiery Jack Morgan and David Mark Tony Elvis Sutherland all had their cases mentioned in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after police executed search warrants this week and arresting 36 people.

Various drugs, weapons and drug related property seized yesterday. Aden Stokes

The arrests came as a result of Operation Papa Skobeloff which started in November 2016 by Emerald CIB with the intention of targeting a syndicate believed to be responsible for the supply and distribution of drugs in the Central Highlands area.

The court heard most of the offending took place between June 9, 2016 and July 21, 2017 with Baker, 23, facing 16 charges; Jarick, 39, with 21 alleged offences; Sutherland, 25, facing 37 charges and Canham facing 16 charges.

Twins Dominic and Zachiery Morgan's bail addresses were not acceptable to police. They were remanded in custody and their cases were adjourned until Tuesday in the Emerald Magistrates Court where their bail applications are expected to be heard.

Magistrate Catherine Benson granted bail to the other four- with Sutherland bursting into tears when she announced his bail being granted - with conditions including curfew, reporting, random drug tests and no contact with co-accused.

David Mark Tony Elvis Sutherland, 25, is facing 37 charges in relation to drugs including trafficking and supply. Facebook

All four had their matters adjourned to November 28.

The court heard police will allege a range of drug supply and trafficking activity for all four based on communications intercepted between the four and another accused drug trafficker Michael Winbank.

The court heard police had intercepted Winbank's phones after being granted two telecommunications intercept warrants.