CQ’s active seniors prove age is just a number

Since 1987, the University of the Third Age has been providing CQ residents of a ‘certain age’ with opportunities to learn and socialise.

Retired from his job as a land surveyor, Peter Riddle is looking forward to next Monday’s U3A Expo.

The Expo is an opportunity for U3A members to show off the range of activities their organisation offers, from mahjong to singing, tai chi to ‘armchair travel’.

Members and visitors can sign on to one, or many, of more than 20 activities.

COVID restrictions put a dent in the friendly group’s get-togethers last year.

Mr Riddle – who said he sang with “more enthusiasm than talent” – hoped the choir could begin again on Tuesday mornings in the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

“The whole idea is to go and sit, have a chat and make friends,” he said.

“We were up to nearly 30 activities at one point so I hope 2021 will be kind to us.”

Rockhampton's U3A Expo 2020

EXPO DETAILS

Date: Monday 1 February.

Times: The Activities Expo will follow the first general meeting for 2021 at The Frenchville Sports Club. Doors will open for the meeting at 9am, for a 9.30am start.

The Activities Expo will commence directly after the meeting at 10am and continue till

1pm. This will allow members and visitors the opportunity to attend any time during the

morning.

Venue: Frenchville Sports Club

G ENERAL MEETING

The Activities Expo will follow the first general meeting for 2021 at The Frenchville Sports

Club. Doors will open for the meeting at 9am, for a 9.30am start.

Members are advised to collect their committee nomination forms from the secretary, or from our website, and lodge with the secretary by 15th February. Members are able to nominate for any position.

Members and visitors are encouraged to attend both the meeting and the Expo.

Morning tea will be available for members and visitors.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH PRE-PAYMENT

The U3A Christmas Lunch will now be on Monday 22 March at the Frenchville Sports Club.

The cost is $30 for a two course meal.

Please have correct money in an envelope with your name, dietary requirements and contact details written clearly, and bring to the 1st February meeting, or the March meeting at the latest

Our website lists all of our activities, newsletters, membership inquires, and other links

to important items, to assist our members and anyone interested in joining U3A.

Information is available on our website at www.u3arockhampton.org.au

Contact can be made through our Secretary at u3arockhampton@hotmail.com

Our postal address is P O Box 8160 Allenstown 4700.

May you all stay safe and well.