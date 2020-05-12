CQ’s almost perfect police report card

Police have praised Central Queenslanders on yet another responsible weekend of freedom with no infringements for breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s orders issued in Capricornia.

Inspector Mark Burgess said the community had taken its response to COVID-19 restrictions in its stride.

“The level of compliance that we’re seeing is very, very high,” Inspector Burgess said.

“There were no ­opportunities to issue infringement notices across the weekend in relation to breaches of the Chief Health Officer’s directions so that was very pleasing.”

But, police reported the speeding trend, which peaked during the pandemic, was continuing in the region.

Over the three-day Labour Day long weekend police issued 192 speeding infringements and over the Saturday and Sunday just gone, they issued 186.

“People need to heed that road safety message, slow down and adjust to the conditions, because if we don’t see a change in behaviour, we will see the road toll increase,” Inspector Burgess said.

He was at a loss as to why speeding had picked up so much over the pandemic period, but said it could be attributed to less traffic or increased patrols.

Parties and campers caused some issues over the Labour Day long weekend, but Capricornia police did not encounter the same this weekend.

- Jack Evans