CQ's answer to Antiques Roadshow books over 1000 sites

HIDDEN GEMS: Preston Fisher from Crinckle Creek with his find at a Rocky Swap. Go to the Rockhampton Showgrounds this weekend for the 2019 event. Chris Ison ROK050817cswap3

SITE holders from as far as Victoria will be selling their goods at the 2019 Rocky Swap over the weekend.

This is the 23rd event in its history, and organisers give a special welcome to the swappers who have attended every year since 1997.

They welcome the treasure hunters from all over Central Queensland - Mackay, Emerald, Bundaberg, Yeppoon and Rockhampton - who line up as early as 5.30am Saturday for a 6am start.

Five gates around the Rockhampton Showgrounds will be open all day.

Saturday breakfast is served at a number of stalls.

Laure Gibbison and Patricia Gibbison with an old lawn mower destined to become garden art at a previous Rocky Swap. Chris Ison ROK050817cswap5

Food, drinks and espresso coffee will be available all day, with profits going to local charities.

The People's bar will be open from 10am until 6pm.

Two hundred volunteers man admission gates, food stalls, administration, set-up and clean-up.

This involves members from various community, service and sporting groups, and the All Classic Motor Club of Central Queensland Inc.

There will be over 1000 site holders at this year's Swap. Leighton Smith

Rocky Swap has been a success story since 1997 because of a fantastic working partnership between the Rotary Club of Rockhampton North Inc and the All Classic Motor Club of Central Queensland Inc.

This shows community groups working hand in hand for the benefit of their community.

In depth

THE swap is only a one day event (Saturday) and only swappers with sites are permitted into the grounds before Saturday morning.

Gates open to the public at 6am on Saturday, August 3. The swap has always been on the first Saturday of August each year.

One thousand and one hundred sites are fully booked for this year a huge increase from the original 380 sites they had in 1997.

They have indoor and outdoor sites using all available pavilions in the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

They really do not know what each site will have for sale but from previous years there will be everything from antiques, home-made clothes and furniture to toys and motor vehicles and parts.

The swappers will start to enter from Thursday as many of them travel the circuit to other swaps and other major similar events.

Many of the swappers have been coming to the Rocky Swap since the first event in 1997.

The majority of companies who provide the Rotary Club of Rockhampton North (Rocky North Rotary) with the supplies and equipment have been doing so since the very first swap.

What will you find this year? Leighton Smith

The major sponsors are the Rockhampton Regional Council (RRC), The Morning Bulletin, 4RO radio and Win Television.

They will again be working with the RRC waste management team to promote recycling and would like all attending to use the rubbish and recycling bins correctly.

Although the Rocky Swap is operated by Rocky North Rotary in partnership with the CQ All Classic Car Club, all nine local Rotary and the local Lions Clubs along with other organisations such as Junior Football Clubs assist by either operating food outlets or helping run the event.

All the funds raised by the clubs from the swap go back into the local community as well as assisting those in need nationally either from drought, fire or floods.

Off-road carparking is available in Lion Creek Road near the Rod Laver Hall and parking is available in the Rockhampton State High School.

The item you've been looking for could be out there. Leighton Smith

They ask people to park correctly and be cautious of pedestrians crossing the road.

Another program that Rotary is promoting at the swap is the collection of bottle tops for the Envision Hands program.

They will have bins at food eating areas and ask people to help them in this program.

They have several schools currently collecting the bottle tops and are hoping all schools will take on the program.

More details

Disabled parking is available immediately outside the Robert Schwarten Pavilion

The swap also benefits many businesses from the number of people who travel to Rockhampton for the swap with several spending time in the area as a result. They normally have swappers from as far as Melbourne but certainly many from other parts of Queensland.

No dogs or push bikes are allowed on the grounds.

Rewind

1997:

This year they undertook our first "Rocky Swap” on August 2, 1997.

In spite of the concerns, its success exceeded expectations.

It took a small dedicated bunch of our members and members from the All Classic Car Club two years to research and plan the event, and six months to promote it.

The whole-hearted efforts of all the members and their families on that day ensured its success.

The first Rocky Swap was held on August 2, 1997, with a total of 369 sites sold and an estimated crowd of 12,000 people passing through the gates for the one-day event.

The second Rocky Swap was held on August 1, 1998 and from then on it continued to grow both in the number of sites sold and in attendance.

In our eighth year, they had 850 sites and since then have had 1100 sites for many years including this year.

The swap has raised the profile of Rotary in the community and engendered a great cohesion among their members and a great pride in their club.

Rocky North Rotary has been able to provide for many high-cost projects that are normally out of reach of most service clubs.