CQ's Bachelor and Bachelorette named after huge public vote

CQ BACHELOR AND BACHELORETTE: Central Queensland has voted and the results are in.

IT'S finally here. The moment you have all been waiting, and voting for. The Morning Bulletin's Bachelor and Bachelorette competition has come to an end and we have our two winners.

More than 1500 votes were cast to decide our two winners from 10 short-listed males and 10 short-listed females.

When Simone Stokes moved to Rockhampton six months ago, she did not anticipate that she would be voted in as Central Queensland's inaugural Bachelorette.

Speechless from hearing the news, Simone managed to say how unexpected the result was.

"Thanks, I think,” she said.

"I'm a bit shocked really, I wasn't prepared for that.

CQ BACHELORETTE: Simone Stokes was CQ's favourite Bachelorette, taking out the competition with 27% of the votes. Contributed

"I think it was probably a lot of my friends that got those votes.”

Aside from the shock after the explosion of interest garnered by the contest, the occupational therapist said she's excited and looking forward to the big date night on Monday and meeting male winner Ed Barrett.

"You can't really judge someone by a picture and a few words, but all of the guys seemed really lovely,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to it.”

It was a night out with girlfriends and a few wines that led to Simone entering in the competition, and becoming the new Bachelorette.

In her initial pitch, Simone told us that she has avoided using dating apps in the past.

"I don't really try dating [apps], so I just skip all of that and go to the newspaper instead,” she giggled.

Meanwhile, for Ed, entering himself into the competition was a way to get out of his comfort zone and meet new people.

But he certainly wasn't expecting to be crowned CQ's chosen Bachelor.

"I'm a bit surprised,” he said.

CQ BACHELOR: Ed Barrett was overwhelmingly voted Central Queensland's Bachelor, with 42% of the votes. Contributed

"It's always a bit of fun, but there is always that bit of hope that you might take it out.

"For me the biggest surprise was the volume of support from the community.”

And support him they did.

"Some of my friends got me on stage at the park run and announced to the crowd that I was part of the competition and told them to vote for me,” he said.

"All my mates have been sending me messages and have been following the polling really closely.”

When our reporter first contacted Ed to let him know he had made it to the top 10, he was excited about the possibility of meeting new people.

"Unless you do something different, you don't get out of your comfort zone,” he said.

"This was just another opportunity to get out there and get amongst it. It can't hurt can it?”

Make sure to check online next Monday night and in Tuesday's paper for full coverage of date night.