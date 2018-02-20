CQ's beach-front townhouses set to be a hit with buyers

TOWNHOUSE DEVELOPMENT: This is an artist's impression of how the completed Foreshore Yeppoon townhouses at Farnborough Beach willl look.

TOWNHOUSE DEVELOPMENT: This is an artist's impression of how the completed Foreshore Yeppoon townhouses at Farnborough Beach willl look. Contributed

STROLLING down beautiful Farnborough Beach with his wife Amy and kids, Jamie Heironymus's eye chanced upon a vacant block of land.

The couple had recently launched their property development company Lead Developments and had been casting around for a new project to sink their teeth into.

"We parked basically straight across from beach access number 10 and I walked over (to the spare block) and there was a sign there, I flipped the sign over and it was for sale,” Mr Heironymus said.

They were convinced that it was a great spot with excellent development potential so Mr Heironymus contacted Barry Vale at the Beach Real Estate and snapped up the block.

"It's in a great position, it's right there, straight across from the beach,” he said.

"It's not that far from town and Beachside 66 (Fish and Chips shop) is only a couple of hundred metres down the road if you want to get something.”

Mr Heironymus said the couple was negotiating a building price with local builders for the project named Foreshore Yeppoon.

"We want to start construction this year once I've nailed down a builder who is going to do a great job and hopefully we'll be starting in the next three months,” he said.

"It will probably be an eight-month construction

so it will be finished either late this year or early next year.”

While determining a final asking price and awaiting building, the project site's fence wrapping, sign board, web pages and Facebook pages have attracted plenty of expressions of interest from prospective home buyers and investors.

Lead Developments planned to raise the blocks to ensure every resident could drink in the spectacular view.

"We've ensured that all the units have ocean views, because that's what you want when you go to the beach, if you're going to

live there,” Mr Heironymus said.

"There's nothing like waking up and looking at the ocean, that's where I want to be if I'm going on holidays, not somewhere else or I'll just stay at home.”

They also set a high bar planning their stylish multi-level unit develop- ment, with modern minimalist finishes offering spacious, open-plan living and an abundance of natural light.

"We want top-end products, the balconies have no posts, there will be sliding doors that will slide into a cavity and open up the lounge, living room and balcony as one,” Mr Heironymus said.

"They've all got three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and caesarstone tops to get a really high-end finish to the project.”

Mr Heironymus hoped bringing some modern style to the beach frontage area along Farnborough Beach might be the catalyst for further development.

"It would really be nice to get a bit of change down there on Farnborough Rd,” he said.

"There's a lot of old buildings there that probably shouldn't be there and it is prime real estate with that ocean aspect.

"Hopefully if we do this, it might spur a few other people who might be sitting on their hands into doing something.”

For more information and to express interest, visit www.foreshoreyeppoon. com.au