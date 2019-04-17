CQ's beef leads the way on the international stage

CENTRAL Queensland's reputation as the nation's beef capital is being strengthened by exciting technological advances and foreign trade opportunities made possible by the Federal Coalition Government.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, said cutting edge of the beef businesses like Australian Reproductive Technologies (ART) were delivering advanced breeding technologies to influence the development of Pacific Island beef herds by delivering A-class genetics.

"The benefit is two-fold as our seedstock producers, and companies like ART, gain new markets to help grow their businesses, while our Pacific neighbours are able to greatly accelerate the improvement of the production and efficiency of their own herd,' she said.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the government had signed new free trade deals, opened new markets, put new agriculture counsellors on to overcome technical barriers and continued to work hard for our farm industries.