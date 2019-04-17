Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAB INSPECTION: Australian Reproductive Technologies managing director Simon Walton with Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
LAB INSPECTION: Australian Reproductive Technologies managing director Simon Walton with Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Contributed
Politics

CQ's beef leads the way on the international stage

Leighton Smith
by
17th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland's reputation as the nation's beef capital is being strengthened by exciting technological advances and foreign trade opportunities made possible by the Federal Coalition Government.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, said cutting edge of the beef businesses like Australian Reproductive Technologies (ART) were delivering advanced breeding technologies to influence the development of Pacific Island beef herds by delivering A-class genetics.

"The benefit is two-fold as our seedstock producers, and companies like ART, gain new markets to help grow their businesses, while our Pacific neighbours are able to greatly accelerate the improvement of the production and efficiency of their own herd,' she said.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud said the government had signed new free trade deals, opened new markets, put new agriculture counsellors on to overcome technical barriers and continued to work hard for our farm industries.

agriculture and farming australian reproductive technologies david littleproud michelle landry tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Full steam ahead for new Rockhampton art gallery

    premium_icon Full steam ahead for new Rockhampton art gallery

    Council News Construction date for new art gallery has been announced

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Rockhampton businessman utilises Quay Lane to his advantage

    premium_icon Rockhampton businessman utilises Quay Lane to his advantage

    News Laneway offers privacy for gym owners clientele

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Residents asked to have their say on amendments

    premium_icon Residents asked to have their say on amendments

    Council News Council has proposed a major amendment to the planning scheme

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    CCTV and lighting in town centre to reduce rising crime rate

    premium_icon CCTV and lighting in town centre to reduce rising crime rate

    Crime 'Police can't be everywhere 24/7 but those cameras can be'

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM