CQ's Beef road: What's your opinion on the state of the hwy?

Dash cam footage of the aftermath of the Road Train that rolled over on Monday afternoon on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd, 20kms north of Dingo.

FURY has fired up on social media after two accidents occurred on the Fitzroy Developmental rd this week, one fatal last week and more over than years that can't be counted.

These are just some of the comments.

Daniel Allison: That stretch of road between dingo and nebo is terrible it really needs to be fixed properly there are places on that road where it is so damaged and you hit it unaware it will pull the steering out of your hands and force you into oncoming traffic

Ness Maccad: Yes well its no wonder the way they drive, I drove to Westwood last week and was harassed by at least 4 trucks and I was doing the speed limit! Freaking cowboys and the cops need to do something

David Pearce: While it's very sad that a teenager died recently, in my opinion the beef road is a like an autobahn compared to the stretch between Middlemount and Bundoora Dam at Grasstree. Given the density of traffic on the Tieri/Middlemount Road here at Middlemount it's a wonder there have not been MAJOR incidents on this road. Eg mine worker buses and road trains passing on Roper bridge after dark. It's only a matter of time before it's going to be goodnight Irene!

Alex Muller: Maybe if the government & mainroads focused on & learnt how to fix & build roads correctly would be Half the crashes

Ian Crotty: We went out to Middlemount in 79 on construction, the road was rubbish then. Mackenzie River to Dingo was fixed when John Bjelke Peterson moved onto 10 Mile. The only wat to get the Northern section done would be to "Give” a property to a politician.

Sue Graham: I drive from Middlemount to Duringa 4 days a week for work and it is getting worse all the time and all the Do is Patch it up. Some bumps are friggen ridiculous, I know where they are and I go around them. Try towing a horse float over that road, 80k is all I do towing horses.

Alicia Streat: I have been driving that road for years, and it has improved. However, no where near what I would call SAFE. Doesn't matter how slow you are driving- if you hit one of those pot holes you're screwed!