CQ's best to least performing NAPLAN high schools revealed

THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Central Queensland have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

CENTRAL QLD BEST TO LEAST PERFORMING HIGH SCHOOLS

87) The Rockhampton Grammar School

123) Heights College

124) Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School

169) The Cathedral College

189) St Ursula's College

215) Marist College

222) Emmaus College

234) Emerald State High School

278) Lighthouse Christian School

288) Capricornia School of Distance Education

345) St Brendan's College

352) Rockhampton State High School

373) North Rockhampton State High School

381) Yeppoon State High School

383) Glenmore State High School

405) Mount Morgan State High School