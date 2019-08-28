CQ's best to least performing NAPLAN high schools revealed
THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Central Queensland have been revealed following the 2019 results release.
Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.
The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.
CENTRAL QLD BEST TO LEAST PERFORMING HIGH SCHOOLS
87) The Rockhampton Grammar School
123) Heights College
124) Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School
169) The Cathedral College
189) St Ursula's College
215) Marist College
222) Emmaus College
234) Emerald State High School
278) Lighthouse Christian School
288) Capricornia School of Distance Education
345) St Brendan's College
352) Rockhampton State High School
373) North Rockhampton State High School
381) Yeppoon State High School
383) Glenmore State High School
405) Mount Morgan State High School