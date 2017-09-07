CQ's big bubba turns into internet sensation

Maisie Lily is thought to be the biggest baby girl born at the Rockhampton Hospital, weighing in at 13 pounds 4 ounces (6.02kg) when she was born on September 4.

UPDATE SEPTEMBER 7:

CHUBBA bubba of Central Queensland, Maisie MacDonald is none the wiser she is making headlines around Australia for her record breaking weight.

The 13 pound 4 ounce (6.02kg) baby girl has caught the attention of national breakfast show Today, 7 News Perth, 9 News Perth and Central Queensland stations.

After her birth on September 4, The Morning Bulletin were the first to report on the fourth member of the MacDonald family who broke the record for the biggest baby born at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Since then, The Courier Mail, Daily Telegraph, Essential Baby, News.com and Over 60 have reported in awe of the not-so-little bundle of joy.

Readers have been fascinated by Maisie's story and shared it thousands of times on social media.

Now less than a week old, Maisie has even sparked conversation in The Chinese News and Media Group in Sydney, 1688.

Friends, family and strangers wished the lucky parents, Makaela Kirby and Mason Macdonald a huge congratulations on their healthy, second daughter.

UPDATE SEPTEMBER 6:

"MASSIVE newborn" Maisie Lily Macdonald smashed a record before drawing her first breath, weighing in as the biggest baby born at Rockhampton Hospital.

Tipping the scales at 13 pound 4 ounces (6.02kg), newborn Maisie is the latest addition to Blackwater family-of-three-turned-four Mason Macdonald, Makaela Kirkby and daughter Aubree Rose.

Like father like daughter, Mason also broke a record at birth, making up one half of the first twins born at Dysart Hospital in Central Queensland.

When Maisie arrived one week early on September 4, the doting dad shared his excitement to friends and family on Facebook.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I'd like to introduce Maisie Lily Macdonald to everyone, weighing in at 13 pound 4 ounces (6.020 kilograms) claiming the record of biggest baby born at Rockhampton hospital," he posted.

"Welcome to the world and the family ya massive newborn."

Big sister Aubree Rose, now nearly 17 months old, prepared mum Makaela for what's to come, born at 11.5lbs.

One well-wisher for Maisie's arrival commented that their son, born at 32 weeks, was now 15 months old and weighed the same as the newborn.

The average baby is said to weigh three to four kilos.

But they make them big in Rockhampton.

Patricia Stock with newborn son Oliver Jeffrey Stock, who was born 6760g. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK070213soliver4

Big bub Oliver "Ollie" Stokes made waves across Australia, becoming Queensland's largest baby at 6.76kg (14.14lbs) birth weight back in February 2013.

He became a national sensation only days after his birth at the Rockhampton Mater Hospital, and from birth had already outgrown his first set of nappies and most of his clothes.

When The Morning Bulletin checked back in on his first birthday Ollie had grown to 13.3kg, at that time only three kilos less than his three-and-a-half-year-old brother Luke.

Ipswich newborn Jake McGuire tried to knock him out of pole position, but fell 0.72kg shy of the record tipping the scales at 6.04kg.

Queensland's big babies: