The CQ employer spending $1million a day on wages

HUNDREDS of job opportunities are available around the region this year with a growing number of large developments from big employers to thank.

Some of Central Queensland's largest employers are offering up a platter of positions to alleviate the region's relatively high unemployment rate.

Currently Rockhampton Regional Council area sits at a 8.38 per cent unemployment rate. For youth, it is 12.1 per cent.

Large-scale projects such as health industry expansions, coastal redevelopments and apprenticeship opportunities are due to roll out over the next few months.

CQ Hospital and Health Service

The region's largest employer expects to see more than 100 new faces this month alone with a fresh wave of medical interns and graduate nurses arriving amongst the plethora of jobs created.

CQ Health employs about 3500 staff with Chief Executive of CQ Hospital and Health Service, Steve Williamson, saying there would be more opportunities available for doctors, nurses, dentists, physiotherapists and much more to come this year.

Mr Williamson said through the Nurse Navigator program 10 senior nurses will be employed to help patients with complex health conditions and is set to expand to more in July.

CQ Health's 10,000 Lives Project Officer Caron Williams and Chief Executive Steve Williamson. Contributed

"These nurses have an in-depth knowledge of the health system and they're the single point of contact to help patients navigate by coordinating care, creating partnerships and improving patient outcomes," he said.

CQ Health currently pays more than a million dollars a day in wages which Mr Williamson says makes a significant impact on the CQ job sector and economy.

Two apprenticeship opportunities are currently being recruited as part of the Building Engineering and Maintenance Service, specialising in electrical and refrigeration jobs.

Construction jobs will also become available in the the three major refurbishments of Rockhampton Hospital car park, north Rockhampton Nursing Centre refurbishment and Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department.

Mr Williamson said project manager roles have also been created through the 10,000 Lives project and Allied Health initiative.

Concept drawings for the Rockhampton Hospital multistorey car park Trinette Stevens

"I would expect there to be more on the cards this year as we work towards expanding our services across Central Queensland," he said.

"Including growing our range of specialist services in Rockhampton in cardiology, respiratory medicine, cancer and broader surgical services, and expanding the range of services in Gladstone."

As part of our Destination 2030 blueprint for the future, Mr Williamson said they were hoping to begin a digital transformation program this year, which will lead to IT jobs.

"This will deliver connected digital healthcare within the health service by expanding the use of information and communication technologies for health service delivery," he said.

In Biloela, a new medical model would be introduced which Mr Williamson said would mean for the first time in at least 10 years they move away from locum doctors to permanent staff.

"As one of the major employers in Central Queensland, we are playing our role in the region's economic prosperity," he said.

"Both by the sheer number of staff and the injection of wages into our local communities, but also by partnering with contractors who are employing construction staff."

Livingstone Shire Council

The new year is shaping up to be big for the Capricorn Coast with current projects already contributing to the local job market.

While projects such as Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project, the Local Disaster Coordination Centre, Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation and Statue Bay rectification works were nearing completion, a Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson assured the community there would be new ones on the horizon.

EXCITING: This aerial image shows the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct. Contributed

These projects included the Yeppoon Sewage treatment plant and the construction of the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre.

"Both of these major projects will also support new and exciting opportunities for both jobseekers and businesses throughout 2018," the spokesperson said.

Tourism would be another key area where council was working "proactively" with State Government to deliver major investment and job creating opportunities.

"Great Keppel Island will be a key part of Council's strategies where we will work closely with Minister for Tourism Kate Jones and the Palaszczuk Government to advance their investment of $25 million to provide enabling trunk infrastructure in the way of power and water," the spokesperson said.

A proposed $1 billion investment by Singapore in the Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area was also set to open new doors in the community which would drive new businesses to open as well.

"Overall there is a positive vibe throughout the Capricorn Coast region, with a busy tourist season already experienced for many businesses over the Christmas break, and 2018 is presenting to be a positive year," a spokesperson said.

KIOSK: Artist's impression of people enjoying the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct. Contributed

Job seekers are encouraged to visit Livingstone Shire Council's Yeppoon and Capricorn Coast Joblink website to see what current employment opportunities are available."

Hastings Deering

One of the region's biggest construction employers has taken a giant leap into the future by employing an additional 50 apprenticeships across the state with the 30 already based in Rockhampton and Mackay.

General Manager People & External Affairs,Vincent Cosgrove, says Hastings looked at the long term view of their business and wanted to give young people the opportunity to gain skills.

Blake Hoffmaster-Grinder-3rd Yr apprentice at Hasting Deering Contributed

Continued strong global demand for coking and thermal coal was driving increased activity in the mining sector with Mr Cosgrove saying miners were looking to increase capacity and improve equipment productivity.

"We're seeing renewed confidence in the resources sector and have around 100 diesel fitter and mechanically minded trades assistant roles to support our Rockhampton, Mackay and CQ field service activities," he said.

Rockhampton Regional Council

A constant flow of jobs was available to join more than 900 other workers at the council doing a broad range of skills across the sectors.

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford said council took one of it's largest intakes of apprentices and trainees with 17 new appointments.

Cherie Rutherford

"A quick look at our website shows 12 vacancies alone this week," she said.

Cr Rutherford said the flow-on effects from major projects like the riverbank redevelopment and Mount Morgan street scape scheme in the region made the real difference.

"In fact, specific initiatives like Round Two of Works for Queensland will see more than $9 million invested around the region which will create more than 100 jobs and support almost another 140," she said.

"Council also contributes to the broader economy by supporting our local businesses and jobs through our local preference policy which pumped $71 million into the local economy last year.

"At the same time, Council is working shoulder to shoulder with our business community through the Gear Up campaign to deliver real skills for real jobs and ensure our residents are in the box seat when those opportunities comes up."

CQUniversity

Several job opportunities were on offer at the region's largest university campus based all around the state.

From administration jobs to program leaders, more than 20 vacancies were advertised on the university's website.

While CQU had no new ventures to report, a range of positions were still available adding to the thousands of staff already employed.