CQ’s Billy Elliot shines on the Queensland stage

Charlie King, Michael McGrath, Vincent Robins and Melinda Taylor at the Rockhampton Dance Festival

WATCHING his younger sister pirouette and twirl about the stage, young Charlie King dreamed of taking his own place beneath the spotlight.

However, his father Adam, your typical Central Queensland blokey bloke, had envisioned a future of football fields and scrums for his son, a world away from the glitz and glitter of ballet.

It was when Farnborough Beach’s Melinda’s Dance Studio owner Melinda Taylor, “begged him” to let his son try it four years ago, that gradually he became CQ’s doting dance dad.

“I could see Charlie was so talented. So I kept pushing a little and then when Charlie won the Queensland Ballet competition, Adam was the one that spent the week with him in Brisbane,” Melinda said.

“Now he’s starting to comment on technique and understand the technical terms.”

A former builder, Adam even helped Charlie tackle his partner lifts (pas de deux) by referencing his own knowledge of lifting sacks of feed, poles and planks of wood.

“It felt good that everyone understood it and how much I love ballet,” Charlie said.

Charlie has since entered the CQ Regional Performing Arts Foundation bursary where he selected summer school with the Queensland Ballet as his first choice.

He was selected for the bursary, and in turn as a finalist where he performed a Variation C, Royal Academy of Dance level dance.

“That’s a huge competition across Central and North Queensland … with ballet experts.”

Charlie was awarded with an honourable mention and was highly commended, using the experience to see how he performed in comparison with other dancers from outside the region.

Charlie will flex his dance muscles in the jazz workshop at the Rockhampton Dance Festival on Thursday.

“He also won the Queensland Ballet Wish Upon A Star last year, and was in The Nutcracker at QPAC,” Melinda said.

“He is a very young man but he has a very impressive career.”

Charlie’s sister Elvie has since given up dancing to become the family’s rugby league star.

Charlie was at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, supporting his ballet mates, Michael McGrath and Vincent Robins, as they competed in the eisteddfod.

Charlie will play Harry Potter at this year’s Haunted Dance School concert in Yeppoon.

“I’m lucky we have boys to take some male roles,” Melinda said.

“There’s such a big football mentality here, I didn’t expect to have boys, but I got these boys as well as Flynn Brody.”

Charlie encouraged interested boys to give dancing a shot.

“It helps with a lot of sports, (with developing skills) and is really fun to do,” he said.

“I do long distance running and ballet helps with that too.

“I want to thank Mel. We wouldn’t all be here if it wasn’t for her.”