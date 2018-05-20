CQ's brand new sporting hub 'working in the right direction'

Five spectators signed up to the Emu Park Rugby League club during Saturday's opening of the Hartley St recreation reserve.

Five spectators signed up to the Emu Park Rugby League club during Saturday's opening of the Hartley St recreation reserve. Contributed

EMU Park's new sporting precinct hadn't even been open a day when five new people signed on to the local rugby league club.

Jason Field from the Emu Park Rugby League Club said there was a large contingent of the community in attendance at the Hartley St Recreation Reserve opening on Saturday.

"It has already started working in the right direction in relation to getting people involved in sports,” Mr Field said.

"There's a great opportunity to be able to host regional events.”

Saturday's opening of the Hartley St Recreation Reserve in Emu Park was a great success. Contributed

Mr Field compared the new sports hub to that of Queensland Cup standards.

"Every part of the facility works very well, well-planned and set out,” Mr Field said.

Ten rugby league teams hit the field at the new facility on Saturday morning.

Emu Park Junior Rugby League president Dave Armstrong said the first-class kiosk at the sporting hub ran on the day, with proceeds going back to the club.

The facility costed $4.75 million, and was jointly funded by the Federal, State and Local Governments.

Mr Field wished to thank the State and Federal Governments, Livingstone Shire Council and Bendigo Bank for the roles they played in establishing the sporting facility.