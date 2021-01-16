Menu
WBBL - Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

Pam McKay
16th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
International cricket super star Jess Jonassen will return home next week to help introduce a new generation of female players to the game.

The four-time World Cup winner and dual WBBL winner will be the special guest at the girls-only leg of the Brisbane Heat Summer Holiday Tour.

It will be held from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

The tour started in Alpha on January 9. It visited Biloela and Yeppoon last week, drawing a record number of boys and girls - 80 and 60 respectively – who were keen to give cricket a try.

READ: Jess on top of the world: ‘I could see the joy in her eyes’

READ: Rocky coach tells of moment he knew Jess had the X-factor

Queensland Cricket’s regional manager Kade Horan said Wednesday’s event provided an exciting opportunity for girls who had tried or were new to cricket.

He said he could not think of anyone better to help deliver it than Jonassen, the celebrated all-rounder and Brisbane Heat skipper.

“Jess has been a strong advocate for female cricket throughout her career and has always given back to Rockhampton and in particular her former club, Rockhampton Brothers,” he said.

“We’ve seen great results by taking cricket away from traditional locations and added the excitement of activities like our inflatable nets, batting with water balloons and our virtual reality headsets.

“It’s important that cricket continues to adapt in a really dense and competitive grassroots market these days.

“Our colour blast cricket is something I’m extremely excited about.

“We’ve got kilos of coloured paint and powder so white shirts are mandatory on Wednesday. I hope Jess knows what she’s got herself into.”

Registrations are also still open across the remaining four legs of the tour in Emerald, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Boyne Island. Go to playcricket.com.au.

