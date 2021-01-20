Menu
John Evans at Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers
CQ’s cheese obsession revealed on world day of celebration

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Rockhampton’s Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers is restocking after a busy Christmas, with upcoming brands including truffle-flavoured gourmet lines and the American cheddar, ‘Barely Buzzed’.

It comes as the world marks International Cheese Lovers Day.

‘Barely Buzzed’ is full-bodied cheese with a nutty flavour and smooth texture, rubbed with espresso and lavender before being aged for 6-8 months.

John Evans, who runs both wholesale and retail ventures out of his Archer St store, said Cheese Lovers Day was a celebration of local epicures who took the time to try new taste sensations and learnt more about how they were made.

As COVID impacted on imports, Mr Evans focused more on Australian brands out of Woombye, in south-east Queensland, and from the Gippsland in Victoria.

With more than 20 cheeses in store at any time, and new flavours arriving regularly, the Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers has built a reputation not only for cheese platters to go, but a wide range of condiments and spices.

“Cheese becomes part of the story of where someone’s going and who with,” Mr Evans said.

“Whether they’re heading to Agnes Water camping or out to the Keppels, we’ve got people ringing up to order their cheese platters in advance.”

