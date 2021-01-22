CQ’s Coast Guard doesn’t want another seven-rescue weekend

If you’re heading out to sea this weekend, please spare a thought for the hardworking Coast Guard volunteers who give up their time, and sometimes risk their lives, to help out boaties who get in trouble.

With this weekend’s conditions to reach 16-19 knots, it is expected to be rough on the water.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said they were “begging” people to log their trip via VHF radio, TripWatch or by phoning 49336600.

They don’t want a repeat of last weekend’s seven-rescue weekend.

Remember to follow the Maritime Safety Qld guidelines:

The general safety obligation prohibits a vessel from going to sea if it is not properly built and maintained, equipped, crewed and operated in line with its proposed operating environment.

Be a responsible skipper, before you head out on the water follow these simple tips:

Check that your boat is in good condition.

Check that you have all the required safety equipment on board. Ensure all safety equipment is in good condition and easily accessible, in case of an emergency. Make sure everybody on board knows where the safety equipment is stored.

Report your trip. Let someone know where you are going, how many people are on board and when you intend to return.

Have the right marine licence. Make sure you and your crew know how to handle the boat for where you are going.

Know how to use your marine radio, which channels to use and when.

Check the weather before you go out.

Make sure you have enough water and fuel for the whole trip.

Go easy on the drink—waves, wind and weather multiply the effects of alcohol. Far too many boating fatalities involve alcohol.

Know the rules of the sea-road, and follow them.

Lifejacket—wear it! If it’s not on, it can’t save you.

REPORT FOR FRIDAY 15 - SUNDAY 17, 2021

Calm weather over the weekend attracted hundreds of boats onto the water which generated seven jobs for Coast Guard Yeppoon between Friday and Sunday.

Car parks at Rosslyn Bay were overflowing on Saturday and boats were queued to use the boat ramps, leaving and arriving.

The Police RIB was stationed in the harbour stopping many departing boats and checking safety equipment.

Dozens of jet skis were on the water, some practising for an upcoming long-distance event. On Sunday, one of the riders had a nasty accident which resulted in an ambulance call.

On Friday, a Marine Assist member was travelling in his recently purchased pre-owned flybridge cruiser from Nerimbera to a new berth at Ross Creek with 2 POB.

However, at 1.15pm, at the mouth of the Fitzroy River, he called Coast Guard Yeppoon for assistance as he was concerned about noise in the gearbox, but was able to proceed slowly in a north easterly direction at three knots.

Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper: Jim Warren) departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.25pm, met the boat at 4.32pm, NE of Cattle Point and towed it back to Rosslyn Bay at 7.30pm.

The next morning after the gearbox leak was treated and some oil was added, the flybridge cruiser was able to continue to Ross Creek, shadowed by RV McDonald’s which assisted with berthing.

The duty crew members staying overnight had a disturbed night as boats streamed down the boat ramps at Rosslyn Bay from 3am.

The radio room was opened early at 5.30am to receive trip reports from departing fishermen. The first call for assistance was received about 7.30am from a Marine Assist member in 4.5m power boat with 2 POB that had broken down 5 nm east of Barren Island.

Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper: Jim Warren) departed at 7.45am, took the boat in tow at 9am and returned to Rosslyn Bay at 10.35am.

While that operation was in progress, a call was received from a Marine Assist member who had joined the day before.

His 5m runabout with 2 POB had broken down near Conical Rocks. Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: James Fleming) departed Rosslyn Bay at 9.45am, took the boat in tow and returned at 11.15pm.

On Saturday afternoon, a call was received from a young man in his father’s boat with 4 POB, that had broken down with fuel problems 2nm east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Merv Studt) departed the harbour at 2.20pm and returned with the boat in tow at 3pm.

Soon afterwards a call was received from a Marine Assist member in an 8m cabin cruiser that had broken down shortly after leaving the harbour in rough conditions.

Fortunately, he had managed to anchor it before it was washed onto rocks.

Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: James Fleming) departed at 3.45pm and established the tow with some difficulty as the owner struggled to raise the anchor on the disabled vessel.

Both boats returned to harbour at 4.36pm.

On Sunday morning, the first call was received about 7.10am from the owner of a 5.5m half cabin boat with 2 POB that could not be restarted, possibly due to electrical problems, after anchoring overnight east of Long Beach, Great Keppel Island.

Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: Merv Studt) left the harbour at 7.40am.

However, the boat could not be restarted with a starter pack and it was towed back to Rosslyn Bay at 9.20am.

Shortly afterwards, a call was received from a Marine Assist member in 4.5m ski boat with 3 POB that had electrical problems after staying overnight at Main Beach, Great Keppel Island. Marine Assist Rescue (Skipper: James Fleming) departed the harbour at 10am but again the boat could not be restarted. It was towed back to harbour at 11.30am.

While that operation was in progress, the Coast Guard Yeppoon radio room received a phone call at 10.25am from a concerned resident in one of the nearby units who reported that a jet ski rider had arrived in harbour and was lying on the pontoon next to the western boat ramp, apparently unable to move.

Coast Guard members attended the jet ski rider and discovered that he had significant injuries, possibly including a broken leg.

It appears that he was in a group of four riders, outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour, heading to Great Keppel Island, when his machine hit a large wave outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour. His head smashed the jet ski handles and he was thrown into the water, damaging his leg. He managed to remount his jet ski and informed his companions that he would return to harbour while they continued their trip.

Coast Guard members called an ambulance and he was transported to hospital.

The next free Safe Boating course will be held at Coast Guard Yeppoon at 8.30am to 11.00am on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

New boat owners and those new to the Capricorn Coast are encouraged to attend.

It will include a flare demonstration and there is no examination. Family members are welcome. Call 4933 6600 to register.

Coast Guard rescue vessels will join the Blessing of the Fleet organised by Capricornia Cruising Yacht Club at Rosslyn Bay harbour on Australia Day,