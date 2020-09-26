CQ’s community groups share in $420,000 grants funding

A RETRACTABLE shade cover for lawn bowlers, a rescue boat trailer for surf lifesavers, a new kitchen for a rugby league club, and turf maintenance for our hockey players are just a few of the successful local projects to secure money from the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefits Fund.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the State Government-run initiative had approved $420,000 for 14 community projects in the Rockhampton and Keppel electorates in the latest round, 105.

“As we start to deliver Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, I’m really pleased that the Keppel and Rockhampton share of the GCBF pie is benefiting so many tremendous groups and worthy causes,” Ms Lauga said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club volunteers.

“In my electorate of Keppel I was really pleased to see the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club secure $34,067 to upgrade their facility and buy an inflatable rescue boat trailer which is well-timed for the start of the surf lifesaving patrol season.

“I’m also glad the Yeppoon Bowls Club was successful in securing $35,000 to replace a retractable shade cover over its rinks. I met with the club’s representatives some months ago about this very project.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with a group of Keppel past grant winners in Jolt, Yeppoon.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke congratulated those successful clubs and community groups, including the Royal Flying Doctor Service, which was granted $28,537 to install a solar system at its base.

“This will go a long way to reducing the service’s power bills to ensure every dollar raised for the RFDS goes where it is most needed,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Another I was pleased to note is the Rockhampton Hockey Association which secured the maximum $35,000 to buy turf maintenance equipment.

Barry O'Rourke MP Member for Rockhampton, RFDS Flight Nurse Stacey Clayworth, Pilot Jef Pelletier and Flight Nurse Peta Croff (pre-COVID).

“Hockey is such a popular sport in this city and this project will help to continue the association’s drive for excellence.

“So many organisations rely on the funding this program delivers for things ranging from the purchase of vehicles or musical and sound equipment, the construction of sporting change rooms or to hold trail running events.”

Round 107 is now open and will close at 11.59pm on October 31.

For more information on the grants, go to www.justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives/community-grants

Full list of winners in Rockhampton and Keppel electorates:

Rockhampton electorate: Athelstane Tennis Club Inc. install LED lighting and construct fence $28,002.13; Fitzroy Gracemere Rugby League Football Club Inc install airconditioning and upgrade kitchen $35,000.00; Gracemere Cubs Old Boys Inc. develop website and purchase IT equipment $20,942.80; Multicap Limited upgrade bathroom; $23,000.00; Rockhampton Cycling Club Incorporated upgrade lighting $34,474.73; Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc purchase turf maintenance equipment $35,000.00; Rockhampton Regional Council Rockhampton Art Gallery Install and Connect Gallery Bluetooth Luminaires $30,000.00; Rotary Club Of Rockhampton South Inc. replace cold room $32,200.00; Royal Flying Doctor Service Of Australia (Queensland Section) Limited Rockhampton Base install solar system CQ $28,537.00.

Keppel electorate: Bundara Kindergarten Association Incorporated upgrade carpark $22,500.00: Rotary Club Of Rockhampton Sunrise Inc purchase marquee and cooking equipment $4,165.50; Victory Tennis Club Inc. replace fencing and upgrade lighting $29,458.00; Wildlife Rehabilitation HQ Inc. construct and fit-out accessible amenities $27,800.00; Yeppoon Bowls Club Inc. replace retractable shade cover $35,000.00; Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club Inc upgrade facility and purchase inflatable rescue boat trailer $34,067.67.