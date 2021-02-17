CQ’s cutest redhead turns three next week

“Nearly three” years old, Savannah Glover only just found out she won last month’s Morning Bulletin’s red-headed poll.

“I feel cute,” she said.

Grandmother Robin Glover, who nominated the flame-haired little girl from Berserker, only found our message on her phone Tuesday night.

She rang Savannah’s mum, Amy Bosworth, who said the family was “pretty excited and quite chuffed” at the belated news.

Savannah gets her lovely locks from both sides of the family; her Mum was a ‘strawberry blonde’ at her age.

Savannah Glover, CQ's cutest readhead

Older brother Jayden, who has sandy brown hair, missed out on the red-headed gene but he can get quite fiery too.

“He loves his dinosaurs,” Ms Bosworth said.

“He gets upset when his sister wants to touch them.”

Savannah will celebrate her third birthday next week with her friends at her Kawana daycare centre.

“She loves playing outside with her friends and painting,” her Mum said.

“And she loves dressing up – whether it’s Wonder Woman, Elsa or Moana.”

The Morning Bulletin hopes you have a lovely birthday next week, Savannah - we think you’re pretty cute too.