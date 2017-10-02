CQ's finest among Aussie royalty honoured in national awards

Peter Milne is among four other Central Queenslander's being honoured in the Order of Australia.

Peter Milne is among four other Central Queenslander's being honoured in the Order of Australia. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

FOUR inspirational central Queensanders, along with Australian cinema queen, Cate Blanchett, are receiving one of the nation's most prestigious awards.

These local heroes have been honoured in the Order of Australia Awards for 2017 for their significant achievements in their professions and community.

Peter Milne, Professor Helen Huntly, Merilyn Luck and Barry Vains are among 891 distinguished award winners from across the country.

Receiving the Member of the Order of Australia Award is Frenchville man Mr Milne for his services to primary industry livestock sectors.

Since 2001, Mr Milne has been Chair of Animal Health Australia and has also been honoured for his animal health and biosecurity programs within the Rocky community.

North Rockhampton woman, Professor Helen Huntly, has been honoured with the Medal of theOrder of Australia for her service to tertiary education in CQ.

The former dean of CQUniversity School of Education and the Arts has a long list of educational service expertise worthy of recognition.

Also receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia is Merilyn Luck and Barry Vains.

Mrs Luck has been recognised for her outstanding community service to the region as chair of the Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust among other talents.

A Taranaganba man, Barry Vains, has been honoured for his dedication to lending a hand to veterans and their families.

The president of Pioneer Fitzroy Highlands District and Returned and Services League of Australia has been assisting in the Yeppoon and Emu Park community since 2011 and has been recognised for his ongoing services.

Keep an eye out in this week's papers for personal profiles on each award winner and their stories.