CQ's five best educators taking on the UK

Allan Reinikka ROK030816aneaton1

FIVE talented Central Queensland educators have survived a rigorous selection process to jet off to the United Kingdom in the name of inclusion.

Lead by Rotary Club of ROckhampton member and Frenchville State School principal Leisa Neaton, the team have started their journey to Liverpool and Wales to explore the concept of the support for students with a disability on the other side of the world.

The Vocational Training Team includes Parkhurst State School Principal Lyle Walker, physiotherapist Delia Weston, Deputy of Inclusion at Gladstone State High School Shelley Slade and Head of Curriculum at Allenstown State School Karin Tanzer who took off on Saturday.

One in five Australians have a disability and 77% of all students with a disability in Queensland attend a state school.

On the back of the Department of Education releasing its Disability Review Response Plan earlier this year, the team say trip coincides with an ideal time to contrast the different cultures.

The team were looking forward to the experience which will see them visit a number of educational settings in Rotary District 1180 in the UK including special schools, sensory schools, universities that prepare teachers for instructing students with disabilities, early intervention centres, primary and secondary schools.

All five educators will be blogging their experience of a lifetime to share with their supporters back home and will return to share their experiences in various forums.