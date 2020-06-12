CQ’s fuel price plummets

Unleaded fuel prices across regional Queensland have plunged by more than 40 cents per litre (cpl) in past six months, according to analysis released by RACQ.

While Rockhampton prices have risen slightly from at its lowest point, fuel at most service stations around the city is selling for between 100cpl and 110cpl

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said average prices have fallen by 46.1cpl from 147.2cpl in November last year to 101.2cpl in May 2020.

“Unlike south east Queensland, regional Queensland doesn’t have a price cycle and prices stay relatively steady, so to see this amount of change over a short period of time is quite incredible for drivers,” Ms Smith said.

“In the past six months we’ve seen fuel prices across Queensland fall, due to the drop in the global oil price, which was caused by the collapse in demand after COVID-19 and the Russia/Saudi oil price war.

“Rockhampton motorists were one of the biggest winners in the State, which is great news for locals.”

Gladstone also recorded large drops in fuel prices.

“Gladstone motorists also have reason to celebrate, with average prices dropping by 42.6cpl, from 140.3cpl in November last year to 97.8cpl in May 2020.

“To see the monthly average in Gladstone got down to below 100cpl is really fantastic for motorists, particularly when times have been financially tough for many,” Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said prices across regional Queensland had started to rise, as the global oil price had started to increase due to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

“We expect prices will steadily increase in coming weeks, and drivers should fill up while cheaper fuel is still available,” she said.

“While we can’t control the price of oil, we can control when and where we fill up. That’s why we urge drivers to make sure they use comparison services like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder to locate the best price near them.”