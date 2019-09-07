CQ's gardening weekend will explode with floral grandeur

NEXT weekend Rockhampton will host one of the biggest gardening weekends ever experienced in Central Queensland.

There are five events all happening on the one weekend from garden competition garden tours to flower shows to a sustainability expo.

The largest of these gardening events is the Rocky Round Up Orchidfest. This event will have the largest display of orchids ever seen in Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Orchid Society is hosting the Sub-tropical Orchids Council's exhibition at Korte's Resort at Parkhurst next Saturday and Sunday.

Rockhampton Orchid Society's autumn flower show is much-awaited every year. Contributed

You will almost be able to follow the perfume as it drifts from the masses of orchids on display in all parts of Rockhampton. The Rockhampton community always looks forward to the Rockhampton Orchid Society spring and autumn flower shows. This year the society has a different venue and massive increase in floral displays.

The society will create a carnival-like atmosphere with indoor and outdoor displays.

Orchid societies from Bundaberg, Agnes Water and Hervey Bay will also have full displays.

There will also be 11 different orchid and foliage retailers with plants for sale.

The Rockhampton Orchid Society has a big weekend planned. Contributed

There is also a more serious side to orchid shows with the judging of the best of show in 10 different classes as well reserve and grand champion.

That will involve 40 judges, 30 of whom will travel from other parts of the country.

If you have an interest in the growing of bonsai there will also be a display over the weekend.

If you have any orchids you require advice about, please bring them along to the show for the resident Plant Doctor to help.

Trish Craig and Jeff Bloxsom in fellow orchid lover Jeff Glover's greenhouse. Jann Houley

The Orchidfest is open to the public and is being held at Korte's Resort, 984 Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst on Saturday, September 14 from 9am to 4pm and on Sunday, September 15 from 9am to 3pm.

Admission to the show is $5 for adults and children free.

Next week will be a very busy weekend for the gardening community, so why not start planning now?