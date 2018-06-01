CQ's helping hands have Rescue Quilts all stitched up

MADE WITH LOVE: : Stitch and Chat project coordinator, Sandra McClelland with rescue quilts made by Stitch and Chat volunteers.

A dedicated group of local sewing enthusiasts are supporting young trauma sufferers in a very practical way.

Stitch and Chat Rockhampton have made 80 Rescue Quilts for frontline workers to distribute to children in traumatic situations.

Coordinator of the Rescue Quilts project, Sandra McClelland, said the idea originated in Springfield, Missouri, and was shared through Quilting newsletters online.

"When I read about how beneficial the quilts were to children, I thought it was a good idea to see if we could do something locally,” Ms McClelland said.

"It's a small way we can provide instant comfort to any child who is undergoing trauma.”

Stitch and Chat President, Julie Thornton, said the members, who meet every Monday and Thursday at Athelstane House, were thrilled to be a part of the project.

"Sandra mentioned the Rescue Quilt project to the Stitch and Chat committee, and they rallied behind the idea and were very interested,” Mrs Thornton said.

After receiving donations of fabric from local residents, the group applied for and was successful in obtaining a Small Projects Grant from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Sandra made contact with local Police, who confirmed the Rockhampton area were happy to receive Rescue Quilts to give to children.

"We set a goal to make 48 quilts - two each for every Police car in Rockhampton, Mt Morgan, Gracemere, Yeppoon and Emu Park,” said Ms McClelland.

"Each quilt is gender neutral, and will be sealed in an airtight bag to protect it until it's needed.”

Stitch and Chat members enthusiastically set to work, with the project revitalising their skills and putting their shared passion for sewing into practice.

"We made up kits with fabric and the pattern, ready to do, and our members are still working on this ongoing project.”

"Our eldest Stitch member is 97, and she had a kit delivered to her and made it up for us, too.”

Stitch and Chat exceeded their goal and has made 80 quilts to date, which will be handed over in the near future to regional Police.

Sandra said that depending on the need for more quilts, the project would be continuous.

"We'll revise numbers of quilts towards the end of the year; and possibly even expand, if need be.”

Sandra said the members of Stitch and Chat were pleased to assist the local community, and said every quilt had a special message for its recipient.

"There is a small label on the back of each quilt, that says 'made with love',” said Sandra.