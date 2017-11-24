CQ's hidden cafe one of the best in Australia

BILOELA'S own organic cafe, the Odd Spot Trader, has made the cut in the online website Camplify's 109 Best Hidden Cafes and Restaurants from around Australia.

It was named number 20 out of 27 for Queensland.

From the moment you walk in the doors of Odd Spot you are transformed into a funky and industrial style cafe where you are always welcomed with a smile.

This is probably one of the main reasons the cafe was nominated.

"I think we have a great atmosphere, great staff and we are different,” owner Kim Stringer said.

"It is what we set out to achieve when we opened, to be somewhere different that offers organic and healthy options.''

Ms Stringer received a message on the business's Facebook page to tell her she had been nominated and had been listed.

"I couldn't believe it, I just thought how cool, little Biloela gets a mention,” she said.

"It makes me feel very proud to think of what we have achieved.”

Camplify is a website partnered with the NRMA for caravan and recreation vehicle owners so it is aimed at grey nomads and travellers.

"We do get some grey nomads in here, we would like to cater for more,” Ms Stringer said.

"We have become part of Trip Advisor and Outback Mates to get our name online.”

It is the comments from tourists and travellers that make Ms Stringer and the staff keep going.

When The Central Telegraph called in at the cafe, a businessman from Brisbane said he loves coming there every time he visits Biloela.

"We get a lot of people saying it is the best type of coffee they have had,” Ms Stringer said.

"Some say the service is great, food is awesome, very fresh and tasty.

"A lot of people say I wasn't expecting that in Biloela.”

The business has expanded in its three and a half years to run across two shopfronts and Ms Stringer has more plans.

"Keep up what we are doing, constantly changing the menu with seasonal and fresh foods and ideas and offer products more exclusively,” she said.

"I think we are on the right track, we just need to keep up the momentum.”