CQ's high number of suicide attempts in recent days

SUICIDE AWARENESS: After several suicide attempts in CQ, organisations are stressing there is help out there for anyone who is struggling. Rob Williams
Sean Fox
by

IN THE wake of 14-year-old Amy "Dolly" Everett's suicide earlier this week, a Rockhampton mum has revealed bullies urged her daughter to take her own life.

As the national spotlight shines on the typically taboo subject of suicide, crisis support organisations are stressing there is help out there.

From January 1, emergency services in Central Queensland have been called to at least eight suicides or attempted suicides.

Beyond Blue has provided advice to those who are struggling to cope with various aspects of life.

The organisation has suggested those who are struggling to make a safety plan which includes tips on how to best keep yourself safe.

They encourage people to have a conversation with a counsellor, loved one or friend and share your feelings.

It is essential to avoid being alone, and consuming alcohol or drugs as they can intensify how you are feeling.

Another vital tool is to store crisis line phone numbers or web links in a mobile phone so they are easy to reach.

If you need any help or support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Topics:  beyond blue lifeline australia suicide awareness

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
