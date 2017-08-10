CQ's huge flu spike, more than 60 cases in 1 week

STAY HEALTHY: Pharmacist Kylie Becker is encouraging people to get vaccinated against the flu after a spike in cases this winter.

PHARMASIST Kylie Becker has seen first hand the spike in flu cases in the past few weeks.

Kylie, from CQ Day and Night Pharmacy, said the number of vaccinations had doubled compared to last year, but customers of all ages still came in seeking relief.

Dr Rosco Taylor from Central Queensland Public Health Unit said there was a 39% increase in the number of flu cases reported for this time of year.

The physician said 336 Central Queenslanders had developed the flu this year with 64 cases reported last week.

Kylie said this number was not surprising as peak flu season had begun this month.

"Around this time of year it is common to see a spike in flu activity,” she said.

She said pharmacists often monitored what sort of season the northern hemisphere had to predict CQ's flu cases.

Kylie said for vulnerable people like pregnant women or the elderly, it was important to see a doctor if they experienced severe symptoms.

"But usually if it's general cold sufferers, we say to all our customers that great rest, good hand hygiene and eating well helps paired with medication,” she said.

"It's just general common sense. Look after yourself first.”

Dr Taylor also said it wasn't too late to get jabbed as the vaccine was a good match against the strains of virus circulating this year.