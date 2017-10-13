CQ's huge illegal weapons haul lands in cops' hands

More than 16,000 illegal firearms have been taken off the streets in Australia's first gun amnesty since the one following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

Australia's first national gun amnesty since the one following the Port Arthur massacre has taken 16,126 firearms off the street.

Of those 1371 have been forfeited to the Central Region policing district.

This is the highest number of any district in the state, 404 more than Southern District in second place and 963 more than the Northern Region's 408 firearms.

Of the total firearms, 6897 have been registered to existing firearms licensees, 174 have been stored for safekeeping, 2974 will be destroyed and 6081 continue to be processed.

Deputy Commissioner Bob Gee said the amnesty ensured firearms don't fall into the wrong hands, and was pleased with the response between July 1 to September 30.

"Any firearm in the wrong hands can have tragic consequences,” he said.

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan today said the success of the amnesty showed Queenslanders were overwhelmingly firm in their backing of strict gun control to keep the community safe.

"The quantity of firearms surrendered has been very positive. It has shown Queenslanders want our state to be a safe place," Minister Ryan said.

"Reducing unregistered firearms improves public safety."

A breakdown of already processed firearms surrendered by category are:

Category A - 6528

Category B - 2546

Category C - 371

Category D - 135

Category H - 396

Category M & E - 41

Category R - 28

A description of these categories can be found here.

A breakdown of firearms surrendered by policing districts are:

Northern Region - 408

Central Region - 1371

Southern Region - 967

South Eastern Region - 475

Brisbane Region - 590

Number of firearms registered/surrendered at firearms dealers: 6234