Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inland areas of Central Queensland such as Biloela and Emerald will see minimum temperatures drop over the weekend.
Inland areas of Central Queensland such as Biloela and Emerald will see minimum temperatures drop over the weekend. Sandy Belleville
News

CQ's inland centres reach low single-digit temperatures

19th Jul 2018 3:00 PM

BILOELA residents will be chilly over the weekend with single-digit temperatures.

On Saturday, the Dawson Valley hub is predicted to reach a minimum temperature of 6C which will drop to 2C the following day with sunny conditions across both days.

Bureau of Meteorology predicts the Capricornia region has a slight chance of isolated showers this weekend.

Emerald could also be cool with minimum temperatures of 8C on Saturday followed by 6C on Sunday.

Mark Trenorten said these showers would be isolated and wouldn't make a difference to temperatures.

"Drier air pushes through again so it will be fine and sunny for the weekend,” Mr Trenorten said.

Inland areas of the region could become quite cool over the weekend.

bureau of meterology tmbcommunity tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    premium_icon 2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    Sport 400 competitors chase share of more than $250,000 in cash, trophies

    Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    premium_icon Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    Travel It would be Australia's only regional film studios

    Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    premium_icon Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    Business Residents are happy with the result but an appeal could be lodged

    Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    premium_icon Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    Council News Carer helping someone with a disability was slugged for a ride

    Local Partners