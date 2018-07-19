CQ's inland centres reach low single-digit temperatures

Inland areas of Central Queensland such as Biloela and Emerald will see minimum temperatures drop over the weekend.

BILOELA residents will be chilly over the weekend with single-digit temperatures.

On Saturday, the Dawson Valley hub is predicted to reach a minimum temperature of 6C which will drop to 2C the following day with sunny conditions across both days.

Bureau of Meteorology predicts the Capricornia region has a slight chance of isolated showers this weekend.

Emerald could also be cool with minimum temperatures of 8C on Saturday followed by 6C on Sunday.

Mark Trenorten said these showers would be isolated and wouldn't make a difference to temperatures.

"Drier air pushes through again so it will be fine and sunny for the weekend,” Mr Trenorten said.

Inland areas of the region could become quite cool over the weekend.