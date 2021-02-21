Menu
Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News
CQ’s Family Drug Support Day event attracts experts

JANN HOULEY
21st Feb 2021 12:00 PM
The Family Drug Support organisation is holding its annual International Family Drug Support Day in Rockhampton tomorrow (February 22).

Its focus this year is ' Support the Family Improve the Outcome' and 'Family Connection - Not Tough Love.'

With a number of speakers from Lives Lived Well, Qld Police and others, the organisation hopes to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of supporting families.

"We look forward to seeing the rehabilitation centre open in Rockhampton which is a great opportunity to help raise awareness and help reduce stigma and discrimination for families," CEO Tony Trimingham said.

International FDS Day first started in 2016 to draw attention to the importance of families affected by alcohol and/or drugs, including the benefits of supporting families.

When families are given education, awareness and tips on coping and keeping safe, the outcome for everyone is improved.

"Any family anywhere, regardless of background, economic and other circumstances can be affected by drugs," said Mr Trimingham.

"We hope this annual event will reach members of the community and change some of the negative attitudes that exist."

 

Family Drug Support Day

• Monday, February 22, 10am - 11.30am

• Frenchville Sports Club, Keppel Room, 105 Clifton Rd, North Rockhampton 4701

• Register at https://rockhampton_ifds_21.eventbrite.com.au

 

 

How to get news alerts for The Morning Bulletin.
