CQ’s junior talent on show at T20 carnival

GAME ON: Chayce Newman (Rocky White) and Connor Weber (Rocky Blue) will do battle when the two Rockhampton under-16 teams face off on Sunday in the Intercity T20 Carnival. Picture: Tony Newman

CRICKET: Young talent will take to fields across the region for the CQ Cricket Intercity T20 Carnival this weekend.

The annual junior rep carnival is played between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela and Central Highlands and, for the first time in the under-12 division, Longreach.

Rockhampton Junior Cricket president Tony Newman said this was the second year that the age groups were played in different centres.

The under-11s will be hosted by Biloela with six teams – two from Rockhampton and Central Highlands and one each from Gladstone and Biloela.

The under-12s will be played in Emerald with teams from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Central Highlands and Longreach.

Rockhampton will be the venue for both the under-14s (six teams) and the under-16s (four teams), with games played at Kalka Shades.

The two Rocky under-16 teams will meet at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Sunday morning.

Newman said the carnival was a great showcase of CQ’s up and coming cricketers.

“We’d be hoping for a strong performance from Rockhampton across the four age groups,” he said.

“We won each division last year so we would be hoping for a similar result this time around.

“The under-14 and under-16 teams are strong across the board and include quite a few CQ representatives.

“This will be a good hit-out before we meet Mackay in two weeks’ time in the Hans Mark Shield.

“Mackay have had the wood on us in recent years but we’re hoping that we can result that in 2020.”

This weekend’s action will start at 9.30am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday, with two games played in each division each day.

The leading run scorer and wicket taker in each division will receive a medallion.