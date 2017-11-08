CQ's Labor team tackle drug and alcohol addiction

RESPONDING to the growing challenge of ice in Central Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces a huge $1.1m investment to combat the devastating drug.

Over four years, the roll-out of funding would be a part of the Palaszczuk Government's $43m new investment in alcohol and other drug services providing assistance to Drug ARM who provide additional drug and alcohol treatment to residents, allowing them increased access to vital support.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, welcomed the Premier's announcement saying it was important to invest in treating the problem at the source rather than abandoning people.

"I know that Drug ARM have a great track record of providing services to some of our community's most needy and they are in an ideal position to help the government deliver important services to tackle drug and alcohol dependence,” she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said hearing stories from families in her travels across regional Queensland gained her better understanding of the situation in rural areas.

"In February this year, we released for consultation Action on Ice - the draft plan to address use and harms caused by ice - so that we could listen to what Queenslanders had to say before finalising the plan,” she said.

"The release of the draft was followed by a series of community forums across the state to directly hear from service providers, experts in the field and the wider community.

"While the government will consider the information gathered from local community forums, and provided as part of the community consultation period, which closed on October 31, I am pleased to announce this funding for Drug ARM so they can continue to provide valuable services to those in need.”

Labor candidate for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said the funding was a welcome boost to Drug ARM drug and alcohol services and would ensure many more people affected by ice could access appropriate treatment and support.

"Our government is listening to the Central Queensland community about the impact ice is having on local families and that's why we are working closely with community organisations and groups to address the issue,” he said.