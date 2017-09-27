Central Queensland's latest life saving investment

EVERY second counts when a patient is bleeding uncontrollably.

So Rockhampton Hospital has invested in a life-changing machine to assist patients in desperate times of mass blood loss.

The Rotational Thromboelastometry (ROTEM) machine will help assess a patient's clotting function which is a key factor in the control of bleeding.

It will help clinicians make decisions on how to treat patients with massive bleeding from trauma, road accidents, childbirth or surgery complications by providing important information about their blood.

Compared to the slow process of traditional blood analysis, the ROTEM will slice the analysis time down to five to 10 minutes while still rapidly revealing which areas of the clotting process need support.

Transfusion Clinical Nurse Consultant Sue-Ann Williams said the $38,000 machine provided fast and efficient management of blood loss which was vital for a positive outcome.

"With every blood transfusion there is the potential for a complication so being able to reduce this is a real benefit," she said.

"Patients who receive large transfusions face extra risks."

Ms Williams said the ROTEM system was a major advance in the treatment of bleeding and meant patients were given less but more accurately directed bloods products.

This would result in a 75% drop in precious blood stores being incorrectly used.

Pathology Queensland Senior Scientist Daniel Egan said before the ROTEM machine was installed, Pathology Queensland would be required to prepare large quantities of different blood products to use in an emergency.

"Now ROTEM guides the clinician as to what product to use and approximately how much the patient needs of each product," he said.

"That's a significant saving when we have had patients who need up to 130 bags of blood product at a time."