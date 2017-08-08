31°
News

CQ's LGBTIQ community's must-read message for voters

Amber Hooker
| 16th Aug 2017 3:53 PM Updated: 5:12 PM
SAME-SEX SUPPORT: The Cap Coast Equality Alliance has formed to support Central Queensland's LGBTIQ community.
SAME-SEX SUPPORT: The Cap Coast Equality Alliance has formed to support Central Queensland's LGBTIQ community. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SAME-sex marriage "survey" will further vilify the LGBTI Central Queensland community.

This is Yeppoon man Chris McJannett's fear, and motivation behind the newly-formed Cap Coast Equality Alliance.

In the four days since the Facebook group was created, support has flowed from a cross-section of the community who believe in "all rights for all".

Mr McJannett said the Alliance's priority was to support friends, family and colleagues to stay strong, both in the lead up to, and post a same-sex marriage decision.

Reader poll

Do you support same-sex marriage in Australia?

View Results

Though catalysed by the upcoming postal same-sex marriage plebiscite, Mr McJannett said equality is "not a political issue" and the Coalition initiative was an "absolute abdication" of the Australian Government's responsibility.

While Mr McJannett, who is also a Services Union representative, does not identify as LGBTIQ, he is taking a stand for those who do.

Mr McJannett refuses to call the non-compulsory postal vote a "plebiscite", and fears it will trigger a debate rife with attacks based on sexuality.

He said "poll after poll" said the majority of the country support same sex marriage, and all the $122 million vote would do is offer a non-binding indication on what people think.

READ | Same-sex marriage: When you'll vote and what it will cost you

 

Chris McJannett from the Services Union is one of the many across Central Queensland in support of same-sex marriage.
Chris McJannett from the Services Union is one of the many across Central Queensland in support of same-sex marriage. Chris Ison ROK120614crally1

"We believe everyone should be treated equality," Mr McJannett said.

"By coming and making a decision they are going to make a survey through the post, which is just going to trigger a debate that will bring up things that shouldn't be said.

"No one should be subjected to the comments that you do already see and hear, there's a lot of us in the community who whether its because we have friends or family, or simply don't believe it should be happening and we believe in equality.

"We wanted to get together and say, 'it's not okay what's happening, but we are going to stand up and come together and do our bit to support LGBTI members of our community; to say we are with them, and they don't have to, and shouldn't have to, be forced to speak up and justify why they should be treated equally.

"And they shouldn't have to be subjected to comments that might diminish that."

Community members are welcomed to join the community meeting at Chapter Coffee Shop on Hill St, Yeppoon tomorrow from 6pm.

 

Marriage equality advocate Russell Nankervis (right) and a child run through the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
Marriage equality advocate Russell Nankervis (right) and a child run through the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

Australians have until August 24 to register with the Australian Electoral Commission, before letters are posted from September 12 to November 7.

The outcome will be announced on November 15, and Mr McJannett said the Alliance would do all it could at a local level to ensure the community had their say.

He stressed while they do not agree with the approach, it is important to take part.

"We have to participate, we have to make sure people don't just boycott it, they don't just fill the envelopes with glitter," he said.

"That they actually make a point of getting enrolled and complete the survey and say 'yes, equality is for everyone, do your job and vote for it in parliament'.

"The government are elected to go into parliament and make these decisions.

"They will make a decision about huge, significant matters including wars and other without a plebiscite or without a survey.

"But on something as basic as human rights to be treated equally under the law, they should just make that decision without having a $122 million survey that not everyone will necessarily even end up participating in."

 

Marriage equality advocates are seen during the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
Marriage equality advocates are seen during the 'Sea of Hearts' event supporting Marriage Equality outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

Mr McJannett said he understands the Nationals hold the seat of Capricornia, and Rockhampton-based Nationals Senator Matthew Canavan has expressed his opposition to marriage equality.

However, Mr McJannett refuses to believe the LGBTIQ are up against a majority in Central Queensland, and categorically rejects the region is "close minded" on same-sex marriage and other social issues.

"I don't see this as an issue between political parties," he said.

"We intend to push this forward and go to those MPs and senators and say you need to be representing your community on this issue and your community is saying get it done."

Mr McJannett said with 50 respondents confirming their attendance at tomorrow's meeting, and more than 100 interested, he is confident they will "swamp the place".

"We care about social issues and we believe in equality," he said.

"And we want to do the right thing by the people next to us that we know and see every day that deal with the vilification.

"I do my job because of the same reasons."

If you want you ensure your vote will count, make sure your enrolment details are up-to-date, including your current address, by next Thursday, August 24.

About the same-sex marriage plebiscite:

  • Ballot papers would begin arriving in letter boxes in for every Australian on the electoral role by September 12.
  • The question will be whether Australians believe the Marriage Act should be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry.
  • Australians will not be forced to vote on the issue; the postal plebiscite would be voluntary.
  • A final result would be secured by November 15.
  • MPs would then be given a free vote in Parliament if a majority of Australians vote 'Yes' but they would not be bound to vote based on the results.
  • If Australians vote 'No', the government will not go ahead with the free vote.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian government australian politics equality human rights lgbtiq postal plebiscite same sex marrage

Rocky 'investor home' goes for $80k more than bought for

Rocky 'investor home' goes for $80k more than bought for

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Barbara Knowles said the investment was worth it considering Rockhampton's current market situation

Search on for Curtis Island, CQ shutdown workers

WALZ Group is searching for tradies for upcoming shutdowns at two Curtis Island LNG sites and throughout Queensland.

Walz Group has kicked off an EOI for upcoming work.

Race war on Rocky family turns CBD picnic into nightmare

The new pier structure on the Rockhampton riverbank.

Maxine Stevens says elderly parents shaken after torrent of abuse

Frenchville's girls rugby league team into Cup decider

LEAGUE LEGENDS: The Frenchville girls rugby league team (back row from left) Keyahna Baltus, coach Tracey Denning, Dakota Tibbs, Lana Pendlebury-Bone, Tahni Ivey, Maddison Newton, Skye Watters, Jorja Findlater, Lilly Smith and (front row, from left) Lara Parker, Britney Rothery, Dana Parish and Chelsea Perry.

"I think we've got a shot, absolutely,” says coach Tracey Denning

Local Partners

Legally bold: Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils dream

"It's not deliberately all-female but I guess it's where our strengths lie”

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

One Nation backs man who wears many hats for Mirani candidate

READY TO GO: One Nation Candidate Stephen Andrew is ready for the state election.

When Stephen Andrew isn't chasing pests, he's in the mines.

Fun Fair and Open Day at Uni

CELEBRATION: CQUniversityâ€™s Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington is looking forward to getting into the groove of 1967 in celebration of the institutionâ€™s 50th anniversary.

CQUNI'S turning 50 and everyone's invited to Fun Fair and Open Day.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay fans will be able to enjoy the supergroup's A Head Full of Dreams Tour live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Gorgeous High Set Home with 3 Bay Shed!

55 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 5 $277,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $269,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 6 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $259,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

Stunning Tropical Paradise -Lowset Brick/Pool/Shed/Views-Only $469,000

30 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

What an Amazing Property, just brilliant for YOUR FAMILY - fantastic lowset brick home, inground, pool and shed - all set in a wonderful cool, tropical paradise of...

Big, Bold and Beautiful - Massive 2 Storey Brick Home With Huge Deck-Only $399,000

34 Scott Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 3 $399,000

What an absolutely MASSIVE 2 storey a/c, brick family home, showcasing- UPSTAIRS - huge open plan living and dining areas and fabulous timber kitchen, all of...

Amazing Tropical Paradise-Fabulous Home/Inground Pool/Huge Entertainment Area-$339,000!

125 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Dressed to Impress- this amazing Frenchville Property has SO MUCH to Offer all Buyers. This brilliant Property offers a beautifully renovated fully a/c lowset...

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/Perfect Private Setting - Just Off Feez Street - Selling Now!

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic Property - a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care landscaped...

Brilliant Dual Living Up and Downstairs - Only $235,000

73 Stenlake Avenue, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $235,000

You will love this amazing, affordable, highset family home - just perfect for the growing or extended family, as well as ideal for smart investors. Showcasing ...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly