CQ’s life-changing gift to devastated Vanuatu residents

CHARITY SUPPORT: President of Bridging Health Ricco Yasso has worked with CQ community groups to fill a shipping container with supplies to help the people of Vanuatu rebuild after a series of natural disasters.

CHARITY SUPPORT: President of Bridging Health Ricco Yasso has worked with CQ community groups to fill a shipping container with supplies to help the people of Vanuatu rebuild after a series of natural disasters.

IN RECENT months a series of devastating natural disasters have befallen the people of Vanuatu, but thanks to a Rockhampton-based charity and the Central Queensland community, a container filled with vital supplies is about to head in their direction.

Still rebuilding five years after Tropical Cyclone Pam tore a path through the South Pacific archipelago, nine of the nationa’s islands were flattened by Tropical Cyclone Harold earlier this year.

People were left homeless, food crops and livestock died, flooding destroyed land and roads, and water sources have been contaminated.

NATURAL DISASTER: Help is on the way from CQ to the nation of Vanuatu after a series of natural disasters including Cyclone Harold.

Compounding the misery of Vanuatu was the recent intensification of volcanic activity on Tanna Island which created acid rain leading to skin infections, eye infections, and the loss of crops intended to feed the island’s 6000 residents.

On top of that, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looms large over the struggling nation, which has so far managed to repel the virus, thanks to the introduction of strict measures including setting up handwashing stations at businesses and keeping out foreign aid workers.

President of not-for-profit charity Bridging Health, Ricco Yasso has spent the past five years supporting the people of Vanuatu but given the present dire circumstances, the Vanuatu government has asked Bridging Health to move in as quickly as possible with help to ease the hardship of the country’s residents

Over the past few months, Mr Yasso said the charity had received support from community groups like Rockhampton’s Rotary Clubs, and a hefty $22,000 donation from Pawanka Fund, allowing it to acquire and fill a shipping container with goods supporting the recovery effort and to help stave off COVID-19.

“We’ve got seven brand new sewing machines and hand washing supplies (thanks to Rotary), and Pawanka Fund has sponsored us to get Tanna Island’s COVID-19 projects going so we can make face masks and provide sanitary bags for the women,” Mr Yasso said.

CHARITY SUPPORT: Rockhampton's Rotary Clubs generously provided Bridging Health with sewing machines to help them create face masks to protect against COVID-19 and acid rain.

“We’re going to buy shovels, picks, hammers and crowbars for traditional garden projects because the cyclone and the acid rain smashed all their crops and they need to quickly get seed into the ground.

“We’ve also got sheets, clothes, and most of all we’ve got a lot of medical equipment, including full face shields.”

He was effusive in his praise for locals who had “dug deep”, pulling up at his place offering sheets, cups, plates, cutlery or asking them to help themselves to whatever they needed from garage sales.

CHARITY SUPPORT: The shipping container loaded with valuable supplies thanks to the hard work of Rockhampton-based charity Bridging Health.

The shipping container will be dispatched on May 18, and will gradually unload supplies around the archipelago before the bulk of the supplies are deposited at Tanna Island.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to support Bridging Health’s work, should get into contact with volunteers through the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/bridginghealth

PANDEMIC SUPPORT: President of Bridging Health Ricco Yasso shows off the COVID-19 medical supplies generously provided by the Pawanka Fund.

CHARITY SUPPORT: President of Bridging Health Ricco Yasso said the supplies in the container will help protect Vanuatu against COVID-19.