CQ's luckiest man: $4.8M phone call changes life

Melanie Plane
| 19th Jul 2017 2:23 PM
Money generic.
Money generic. Amanda Balmer

AN EMERALD family man's life changed forever today after he received a $4.8 million phone call.

The man, aged in his 40s, is laughing all the way to the bank after purchasing a winning Set for Life ticket with a prize of $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was hard at work this morning when a Golden Casket official called to tell him the good news. The official said the lucky CQ bloke immediately broke into fits of laughter.

"Wicked! This is a good surprise for the day!” he exclaimed.　

"I play Set for Life every week, but I've only won the odd $13 and little prizes! This is great!”　

Despite the huge win, the man said he would probably keep working, but would enjoy paying off his house and take a few holidays.

"I reckon I can find something for it,” he joked.　

"I will probably keep working, but probably not as hard! I'll probably pay off the house first up.　

"I've always thought about travel and the misses is also keen to travel. I've never seen the snow so I think I might now.”　

The man purchased his 2-SET QuickSET entry from newsXpress Emerald, Shop 5, Emerald Village Shopping Centre, 51-57 Hospital Road, Emerald.

newsXpress Emerald owner Peter Murphy said the outlet was celebrating selling Queensland's third and the nation's 21st Set for Life 1st Prize winning ticket.　

"It's fantastic news. Set for Life is picking up in popularity here so it's great to see one of our customers land the 1st Prize,” Mr Murphys said.

"We last sold a division one winning ticket about a decade ago when a customer won $730,000. So it was about time we had another win! We were due for it.　

"Congratulations to the winner and I hope they enjoy receiving their monthly prize over the next 20 years.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
