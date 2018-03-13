CQ's massive steak special defeats all opponents

ALL IT took for Korte's Resort to send social media into meltdown was a picture of Paul Whiting about to tuck into one of their 1.2kg Tomahawk steaks.

Hailing from Townsville, Mr Whiting described his experience tackling the legendary Tomahawk steak in Korte's Oasis Restaurant.

"It was a very nice steak and surprisingly tender,” Mr Whiting said.

"I'd recommend skipping lunch before trying it or have a very hungry back up to help out.

"I don't think I got halfway through it.”

Korte's owner Bill Korte was amazed by the incredible response they received since the monster steak image started being shared around Facebook.

He described it as being a 1.2kg steak (including bone) which included chips and salad or vegetables, that was originally intended to be a dinner for two.

Mr Korte was quick to specify it wasn't an eating challenge where if you ate it all, you got the $60 steak for free.

But he said it was instead just another idea his chef had come up with in their quest to come up with another different daily meal special.

"It was just something different, it only ran for a couple of days and it went extremely well,” he said.

"I sampled it the other day and I couldn't get half though it, it was one hell of a good feed.”

During its short run on the menu, Mr Korte confirmed that no diner had managed to polish off the steak but "one came close”.

He couldn't say when exactly the impressive slab of beef would return to their daily specials board but he urged interested diners to keep an eye on their Facebook page.