CQ's most inspirational woman announced at ladies lunch

RWNCQ Committee member Kim Rose with Inspirational Women of the year Award finalists Amy Deme, Bernadette Cross and Debbie Hughes

RWNCQ Committee member Kim Rose with Inspirational Women of the year Award finalists Amy Deme, Bernadette Cross and Debbie Hughes Jann Houley

FOUR of Central Queensland's most inspirational women are being recognised today as finalists in the Regional Women's Network awards ceremony in Rockhampton.

Twelve women were nominated for the 2019 Inspirational Women of the Year Award as part of International Women's Week.

The Regional Women's Network is a forum which meets regularly to mentor, coach, support and motivate each other, according to committee member, Kim Rose.

"We started with more than a dozen nominations and we've shortlisted that to four wonderful candidates who work hard to give back to the local community,” Ms Rose said.

Bronwyn Fenech will emcee the lunch Chris Ison ROK040512cfenech1

Beginning at the Frenchville Sports Club at 11am today, the event will be emceed by Bronwyn Fenech whose design studio FMStudios celebrates 16 years in business this year, with clients around Australia and the world.

The four finalists are:

Debbie Hughes

Debbie Hughes runs a marketing business with her husband Russell and, since the Black Dog Ball began in 2012, has helped raise over $200,000 for mental health initiatives in Central Queensland.

She is one of the original members on an all-women committee which aims not only to organise the fundraiser but also to remove the stigma surrounding mental health problems. The trick behind this massive undertaking, she said, is having people around you who are equally passionate and focussed.

The Coopers table at the Black Dog Ball Chris Ison ROK081017cblackdog7

"The beauty of having women on the committee with such different skill sets is they bring something unique to the picture,” she said.

"If it's something that puts a fire in your belly - and as women I think we have more of that - then it's very hard not to help where you can.”

She says the committee is most proud they fund initiatives which remain in Central Queensland and include all the community.

"We often focus on our men because they're less likely to talk about mental illness,” she said.

"As women, once we become mothers, nothing's just about us anymore.

"Once we have children, we need to lead by example; awards such as these are important in recognising the role we play in the family and community.”

Bernadette Cross

Bernadette Cross has five grandchildren who often accompany her and her husband to their Rotary events.

"Whether we're tree planting or holding a bowls game to raise money for the Pyjama Angels, the grandkids are so proud to wear their little Rotary shirts,” she said.

As part of Rotary's Literacy Month, the Rockhampton North Club presented books to Year 1 pupils at Crescent Lagoon State School recently. ( L to R) President Ashley Pierpoint, Henry Boswood, Teacher Julie Thurecht and Alan Alt were pleased to see the happy faces of pupils with their new books. Contributed.

"And wherever they see a Rotary symbol anywhere around town, they say 'Oh, that's where my MaMa works', which makes me really proud.”

Mrs Cross is one of the founders of the Gracemere Rotary Club which, at seven years old, "is only a young club”, but its members have been working hard at its Days for Girls project.

Volunteers have been making washable reuseable sanitary items to send to girls in third world conditions all over the world.

Mrs Cross, who received a Paul Harris Fellow acknowledgement from the club last year, lived in Papua New Guinea for two years where she saw first hand the need to support young women worldwide.

"We have the opportunity here to share and to help people.

"Coming to a Women's Network meeting always makes me feel better about myself because it's like a little family and everyone's so welcoming.”

Mrs Cross said that in her Rotary club, 25 of its 30 members are women.

"We tend to think of Rotary as belonging to old men, but we have very strong women in our club,” she said.

"It's not something we deliberately aim for but I think having strong women lead by example attracts other strong women to join.”

Amy Deme

Amy Deme has had three children since she and her husband arrived in Yeppoon from Gatton in 2007.

"I had difficulty breastfeeding my first which is why I got involved with Breastfeeding Australia,” she said.

Two photographers have together donated $1000 to the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast division of the Australian Breastfeeding Association. Contributed

Now she's a group leader and has been nominated for the Inspirational Women of the Year Award for her work in recruiting new volunteers and funding new initiatives.

"The national membership used to be 15,000, now it's more like 6500,” she said.

"But in Rockhampton we've managed to increase the local membership from 40 to 68 and rising.”

The local association now has five trainers who are going on to train as counsellors and community educators.

"We're doing something right but it's a lot of hours,” she said.

Volunteers staff the National Helpline 24/7 and organise fortnightly meetings in Rockhampton (monthly in Yeppoon) and deliver antenatal talks in hospitals.

Mrs Deme thinks Rockhampton breastfeeding mothers are especially lucky to have an active and outspoken advocate in the Queensland parliament.

"It's very important to have someone of Brittany Lauga's stature achieving huge milestones for working mothers,” she said.

"She's been instrumental in helping us secure funding for some of our initiatives and in working closely with the hospitals to implement some of our strategies.”

Recent accomplishments by the Breastfeeding Association include reducing membership by 50 per cent and providing free breast pumps on loan during a baby's first month.

Dr Emilia Dauway

Dr Emilia Dauway is an American trained surgeon who has taken the opportunity to practice general, breast and oncologic surgery in Australia.

Dr Emilia Dauway is nominated for the Inspirational Women of the Year Award. contributed

Dr Dauway is an expert in the treatment of breast disease and owns the Centre for Personal Renewal in Gladstone, a breast surgery practice that offers the most current treatments for breast cancer.

Dr Dauway was the co-inventor of the patented radioactive seed breast procedure which localises non-palpable breast lesions. She is the first and one of two surgeons in Australia to offer Magseed localisation, instead of hook wires to improve patient safety and quality outcomes in breast surgery.

Dr Dauway identified a need to educate regional women regarding breast cancer treatment options, especially breast reconstruction after mastectomy.

She founded Restore More, a non-profit, that raises awareness and provides funding for reconstructive surgery for regionally disadvantaged women. As a trained yoga and mindfulness instructor, she incorporates mindfulness and restorative yoga techniques in her surgical practice, to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment through mindful living.

She believes in not only removing cancer, but restoring the entire patient physically and mentally.

She has worked with medical missions internationally in Peru, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Haiti, Paraguay, and Cameroon, Africa.

During her 20 years of surgical practice, she has learned that no matter how much knowledge and experience one has, it is important to continue learning and being innovative.

Frenchville Sports Club

Today 11am - 1.30pm

Tickets non members $65

Groups of five $60

Lucky door prize and raffles

Phone Charlene 0448 854 756

rwncq.wild apricot.org