CQ’s newest millionaire ‘thought it was a scam’

A Rockhampton man says he's buying a boat and sailing around the country as he embarks on early retirement thanks to his Set for Life division one win of $4.8 million.

A Rockhampton man says he's buying a boat and sailing around the country as he embarks on early retirement thanks to his Set for Life division one win of $4.8 million.

A Rockhampton man is setting sail into early retirement after winning almost $5 million in Set for Life.

He held the only division one winning entry in Sunday’s draw, taking home the prize of $4.8 million, which will be paid in instalments of $20,000 a month for 20 years.

He bought the life-changing three-game QuickPick online and plans to use his winnings to buy a boat and sail around Australia.

The overwhelmed winner said he was struggling to come to terms with the news.

“I just cannot believe it,” he said.

“I checked my ticket online about an hour ago and I thought it was a scam of some sort.

“It’s phenomenal.

“I am in disbelief. It’s going to take a while to sink in, that’s for sure.

“It just shows you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“What a wonderful prize. I’ve often thought to myself about what it would be like to receive $20,000 a month for 20 years and now I will know.

“You never think you are going to actually win it but here I am… I am a millionaire.”

The man said he had been “doing the numbers” recently to determine when he could retire.

“I thought it would still be a few years away but it’s going to be right now,” he said.

“I’ve also been looking at buying a boat and I definitely will be.

“I’ve always wanted to sail around Australia, now I have absolutely no excuse.

“I will also be helping my family, I will be sharing it with them.

“This honestly feels like a dream. I keep expecting to wake up.”

The winning numbers were 17, 13, 29, 20, 25, 11 and 4, while the supplementary numbers were 2 and 23.