CQ's No.1 newspaper with rise in latest audience figures

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce gives some valuable direction on how to build a newspaper to North Rockhampton High School students Olivia Turner and Caleb Brown. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK280714tkpape

THE Morning Bulletin's status as CQ's No.1 newspaper has been confirmed.

New data released shows each month The Morning Bulletin engages with 120,000 people, including seven out of every 10 Rockhampton locals.

The official figures from emma - Enhanced Media Metrics Australia - and Nielsen reveal The Morning Bulletin's print and digital audience was up, with 40,000 people reading every Monday to Friday - a 5 per cent increase year on year.

Our average daily readership on Saturday is 34,000 people - a 3 per cent increase.

The paper's digital monthly audience now sits at 46,000.

Combined with a monthly print audience (last four weeks) of 76,000, The Morning Bulletin's total monthly audience is an impressive 120,000.

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce said the results confirmed appetite for the newspaper's breaking news.

"When news breaks in Central Queensland, more readers are turning to the pages of The Morning Bulletin and going to themorningbulletin.com.au to ensure they are the first to know,” he said.

"Every month, The Morning Bulletin and our sister newspapers connect with nearly 2.7 million or 73 per cent of Queenslanders, including four out of every five regional Queenslanders.

"Our exclusives and coverage of major news and sports events across the year means we are the No.1 source more locals trust to get the complete story.”