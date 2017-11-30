CQ's Nostradamus: The man who predicted political carnage

IS former Gregory MP Vaughan Johnson CQ's very own Nostradamus?

Mr Johnson predicted the weekend's political bloodbath for the major parties across the region.

In his first column in The Morning Bulletin's Let it Rip segment, the LNP stalwart detailed the fallout from the regions against the LNP and ALP.

Here is the piece he wrote on Thursday, October 5.

Campbell 'Can-Do' Newman with Vaughan Johnson who together have said they will fight for regional Queensland. Photo Tara Miko / CQ News Tara Miko

I have to inform you sir from the outset that the eagles are circling and eyeing off their prey.

In this instance the eagles are the constituents of the Queensland electorates and their prey are the sitting members and candidates who will contest Queensland's 93 seats.

There are still many politicians who think Queensland is the south east corner.

Well, they best get their map of Queensland out and see they have it miserably wrong.

Many recent Governments have fallen into this trap

The late Wayne Goss had it right as he had Tom Burns his Deputy Premier as his eyes and ears and did a brilliant job roving around the whole state.

However, I'm identifying with the Central Queensland seats north, south and west of Rockhampton.

This area would without doubt be the state's greatest wealth generator but again treated with contempt.

You have the magnificent cattle industry, coal mining, grain and horticulture, gem mining and to the west the famous pastoral lands that boasts our wool, sheep and cattle industries integrating the famous Channel Country interfacing the opal ,oil and gas operations and all areas blanketed by our unique tourism industry.

The folk of these six vastly different seats in question are not illiterate and I can assure sitting and would be members you are wasting your time if you have only just started to campaign.

Life as a member, or a candidate, is every day, seven days a week.

Yes we have Labor, Liberal-National , Katter, One Nation, Greens and Independent players too.

Governments have failed in Queensland in the past because of arrogance towards its people.

The last LNP Government was a classic example of that and the people haven't forgotten and won't either.

People say the current ALP Government has done nothing, well I will say they have canvassed the state on a more regular basis than their predecessors did and they haven't shown arrogance to date.

Look at CQ seats and see the vast area of the state enveloped in the region and this is why the eagles have had enough.

They want honest, accessible members they can approach and talk with and not looking over that persons shoulder to see someone more important to talk too.

The eagles are volatile and seats where sitting members took their people for granted, they or their replacements should buy some tissues, you will need them very shortly.

Solid hard core infrastructure is the key to the next election in CQ, wait for my next no holds barred column and I will tell you some real fact, the truth hurts sometimes.

Vaughan Johnson