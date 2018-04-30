CQ's One Nation MP to make history in Queensland Parliament

ONE Nation's Mirani MP Stephen Andrew will make history as he gives his maiden speech in Parliament.

MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew will pay homage to his ancestors as he makes history tomorrow.

Mr Andrew, whose electorate encompasses the Rockhampton region township of Mount Morgan, is the first South Sea Islander to be elected into Queensland Parliament.

The Mackay region local is a fifth-generation descendant of South Sea Islander "Kanakas” and the first direct descendant of a "Kanaka” to become an Australian MP.

Mr Andrew's ancestors were some of 60,000 people blackbirded from the South Sea Islands to work on sugar plantations in Queensland, and they will feature heavily in his maiden speech.

The One Nation Member for Mirani said he was proud of his history, and had deep roots in the Mirani electorate, with both sides of his family well established from Rockhampton to Mackay.

He invited particularly those from the South Sea Islander community to sit in parliament to witness his maiden speech.

"It'd be great to have as much support as I can gather,” he said.

"It's an important moment in history for our people and I'm proud that I can be the one to deliver it.

"I want Queenslanders and the rest of Australia to know about South Sea Islander history.”