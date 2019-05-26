Menu
Get all of your valuables valued by antique dealer Jeremy Green who has over 30 years in the business.
CQ's own Antiques Roadshow to arrive next weekend

Sean Fox
26th May 2019 6:04 PM
ANTIQUE dealers Jeremy Green and Richard McDonald will visit Rockhampton this weekend to provide valuations for your collectable items.

The respected experts will appear at the Heritage Festival Antiques and Collectables Fair to be held at the Rockhampton Heritage Village across Saturday and Sunday.

So if you have a favourite antique, curio or other family heirloom you'd like to bring along, you can ask the respected experts how much it is worth.

Richard McDonald will be giving appraisals.
Jeremy Green has spent more than 30 years in the antiques business, and specialises in Australian and European furniture, porcelain, crystal and clocks.

His Range Antiques store in Toowoomba has proven to be a popular destination for collectors.

Meanwhile, Richard McDonald has traded for more than 20 years, and has become a regular feature at antique fairs throughout Queensland.

He specialises in high-end jewellery items and special collectables such as militaria, stamps, coins and antiquities.

Valuations cost $5 per item on top of your festival entry ticket.

Joining Jeremy and Richard are dealers and collectors from across the state to help the community de-stash and make some extra cash.

And for the first time at the Heritage Festival, Alicia from Mora-Igra Umbrellas will talk about the century old process behind her hand-crafted umbrellas.

On Sunday, you can expect a Trash and Treasure market at the venue.

To book a stall, phone 49368681.

The Heritage Festival will be held at the Rockhampton Heritage Village on Saturday and Sunday from 9am. Entry costs $8 per day.

For more information, phone 4936 8681 or visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/heritagefestival

