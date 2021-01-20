CQ’s own Mr Knife Guy opens shop in Rocky’s CBD

Adrian Cutts at the new One Stop Knife Shop retail and sharpening store in Rockhampton's CBD

Adrian Cutts at the new One Stop Knife Shop retail and sharpening store in Rockhampton's CBD

With a name like Adrian Cutts, it seems this UK import turned CQ entrepreneur was destined to sell and sharpen knives for a living.

In fact, Mr Cutts spent the best part of 35 years travelling from Cairns in the north to Tasmania in the south, in search of the perfect sea-change.

He ran PADI scuba dive shops, tackle shops and sea kayaking adventures up and down the east coast of Australia before settling on a mobile knife sharpening business in Yeppoon.

He ‘cut his teeth’ in the trade, so to speak, filleting his own fish.

“I had a site opposite Keppel Bay Plaza – it was no rent, which was nice, but I was at the mercy of the elements,” he said.

“I’d moved back from Tasmania because we got sick of the cold but then I didn’t want to do another summer outdoors.”

The new One Stop Knife Shop retail and sharpening store in Rockhampton's CBD

Mr Cutts recently took up a lease on Alma Street in Rockhampton’s CBD and aimed to have his One Stop Knife Shop ready for Christmas shoppers.

“But with COVID, a lot of the stock turned up in dribs and drabs,” he said.

“We ordered 130 knives from one supplier and 17 turned up.”

Mr Cutts is satisfied he’s chosen a location which offers him value for money.

“In East Street, not only are the rents too high but there’s no car parking for customers,” he said.

“And with social media, the whole aspect of retail is changing; if people need our services, they’re going to find out where we are.”

The Morning Bulletin asked Mr Cutts whether he thought the popularity of high-end kitchen knives and keeping them sharp was influenced by shows such as MasterChef.

“I think the only thing that increases an interest in knife sharpening is trying to work with a blunt knife,” he said.

“For all the steels and stones out there, it’s rare to find someone who knows how to put a good edge on a blade.”

The new One Stop Knife Shop retail and sharpening store in Rockhampton's CBD

The shop now houses an enormous collection of knives and other paraphernalia which appeals to fishers and hunters, chefs and collectors alike.

There are stag horn handles and Damascus blades, pocket knives and machetes – popular with pineapple farmers, apparently - as well as blocks, rolls and other storage.

Mr Cutts said he would love to hear from a local who was capable of making leather knife rolls.

He also carries a colour-coded range of his wife’s own handmade curry bases for seafood, chicken, red meat or vegetarian dishes.

The Mobile Knife Sharpener/One Stop Knife Shop is located at 7/135 Alma St.

More contact details can be found on Facebook.