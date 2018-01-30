Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ's own personalised aged care service

PERSONALISED SERVICE: Right at Home Central Queensland managing director, Gabrielle Wieland says she'll provide a caring service to her clients.
PERSONALISED SERVICE: Right at Home Central Queensland managing director, Gabrielle Wieland says she'll provide a caring service to her clients. Sean Fox
Sean Fox
by

GABRIELLE Wieland is making her clients feel right at home.

The managing director at Right at Home Central Queensland said the company specialises in private home care and personalised for each client.

Their services range from companionship the personal care, shopping and skilled nursing.

Ms Wieland said the carers have experience in the aged and disability sector and they all aim to build relationships with their clients.

She said the biggest focus was client matching where the carer takes interest in the client and vice versa.

"It will assist people to stay in their own homes, the aging population who wished to do so for many reasons,” Ms Wieland said.

Ms Wieland said a lot of aged people don't know where to go for help and she aims to direct them in the right direction.

"It enables people to be empowered by their own say, they have the choice as to who services them.”

Right at Home was established in the Beef Capital in October.

It is an international company which made its way to Australia four years ago with its head office in Brisbane.

Ms Wieland purchased the Central Queensland branch which covers from Rockhampton down to Hervey Bay and out west to Blackwater.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

A 71-YEAR-OLD has been called a petulant child over his behaviour towards his former wife and her male friend.

Celebrity target of vegan 'food terrorists' on way to Rocky

VEGAN "FOOD TERRORIST”: Celebrity chef, Adrian Richardson has joined the huge line-up for Beef Australia 2018.

Celebrity chef Adrian Richardson is set to cook up a storm in CQ

Caught prisoner refuses to dob on Rocky jail escape partner

RE-CAPTURED: Mackay Police found Brian Illington Trent Tapim in Sarina yesterday afternoon.

Police follow a number of inquiries today

God send for graziers: Computer models show CQ rains on way

Areas in Central Queensland are in for rainfall from 50-100mm this weekend.

Areas across the region in for potential storm and rain activity

Local Partners