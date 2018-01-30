CQ's own personalised aged care service

PERSONALISED SERVICE: Right at Home Central Queensland managing director, Gabrielle Wieland says she'll provide a caring service to her clients.

GABRIELLE Wieland is making her clients feel right at home.

The managing director at Right at Home Central Queensland said the company specialises in private home care and personalised for each client.

Their services range from companionship the personal care, shopping and skilled nursing.

Ms Wieland said the carers have experience in the aged and disability sector and they all aim to build relationships with their clients.

She said the biggest focus was client matching where the carer takes interest in the client and vice versa.

"It will assist people to stay in their own homes, the aging population who wished to do so for many reasons,” Ms Wieland said.

Ms Wieland said a lot of aged people don't know where to go for help and she aims to direct them in the right direction.

"It enables people to be empowered by their own say, they have the choice as to who services them.”

Right at Home was established in the Beef Capital in October.

It is an international company which made its way to Australia four years ago with its head office in Brisbane.

Ms Wieland purchased the Central Queensland branch which covers from Rockhampton down to Hervey Bay and out west to Blackwater.